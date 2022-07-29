Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 result released; know how to download it here

A link to the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 list has been activated on the official website. Candidates can access their results by logging in with their username and password.

The HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 Results have been released on the Directorate of General Education, Kerala website. To download their Trial Allotment results, all registered students should go to hscap.kerala.gov.in.

A link to the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 list has been activated on the official website. Candidates can access their results by logging in with their username and password. For Kerala Plus One admissions this academic year, the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 has been announced. Candidates can review the schools assigned to them to complete the admissions process.

Know how to download the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022:

1) Visit the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in

2) Click on the 'Trial Allotment Results' link

3) After landing on the login page, enter the required credentials, such as username and password.

4) The Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment list will be displayed

5) Download Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment and save it

The HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 Results will be followed by the Kerala Plus One Final Allotment on August 3, 2022. Kerala Plus One Admissions 2022 will be based on the final allotment of all students.

Previously, the DGE Kerala had extended the application deadline for Kerala HSCAP Plus One Admission 2022 to July 25 to accommodate CBSE and ICSE Board students. As a result, only students who applied for Kerala HSCAP +1 Admission 2022 on or before the deadline will be considered for admission.

Candidates should know that the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Results are provisional. In the event of any errors, candidates will be allowed to have them corrected before the final results are released. The final allotment list will be made public on August 3. Candidates should keep checking the official website for the most recent updates.

Also read: KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala extends application deadline to May 10

Also read: Kerala: 105-year-old becomes oldest student to appear for exams

Also read: AP TET 2022: Admit card released; know how to download