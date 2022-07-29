Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 result released; know how to download it here

    A link to the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 list has been activated on the official website. Candidates can access their results by logging in with their username and password.

    Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 result released; know how to download it here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    The HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 Results have been released on the Directorate of General Education, Kerala website. To download their Trial Allotment results, all registered students should go to hscap.kerala.gov.in.

    A link to the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 list has been activated on the official website. Candidates can access their results by logging in with their username and password. For Kerala Plus One admissions this academic year, the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 has been announced. Candidates can review the schools assigned to them to complete the admissions process.

    Know how to download the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022:

    1) Visit the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in

    2) Click on the 'Trial Allotment Results' link

    3) After landing on the login page, enter the required credentials, such as username and password.

    4) The Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment list will be displayed

    5) Download Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment and save it 

    The HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 Results will be followed by the Kerala Plus One Final Allotment on August 3, 2022. Kerala Plus One Admissions 2022 will be based on the final allotment of all students.

    Previously, the DGE Kerala had extended the application deadline for Kerala HSCAP Plus One Admission 2022 to July 25 to accommodate CBSE and ICSE Board students. As a result, only students who applied for Kerala HSCAP +1 Admission 2022 on or before the deadline will be considered for admission.

    Candidates should know that the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Results are provisional. In the event of any errors, candidates will be allowed to have them corrected before the final results are released. The final allotment list will be made public on August 3. Candidates should keep checking the official website for the most recent updates.

    Also read: KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala extends application deadline to May 10

    Also read: Kerala: 105-year-old becomes oldest student to appear for exams

    Also read: AP TET 2022: Admit card released; know how to download

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCB group released; know how to download - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card for PCB group released; know how to download

    AP ICET 2022: Deadline to raise objections on answer key ends on July 29; here's how to do it - adt

    AP ICET 2022: Deadline to raise objections on answer key ends on July 29; here's how to do it

    CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation window for verification of marks to close today Know how to apply gcw

    CBSE Result 2022: Revaluation window for verification of marks to close today; Know how to apply

    GATE 2023: Registration process to begin from August 30; know schedule here - adt

    GATE 2023: Registration process to begin from August 30; know schedule here

    PPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification for junior auditor released; know how to apply - adt

    PPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification for junior auditor released; know how to apply

    Recent Stories

    Legs day: Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani flaunts her perfect-long legs in black BRA and shorts RBA

    Legs day Video: Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani flaunts her perfect-long legs in black BRA and shorts

    Sonia Gandhi Smriti Irani Parliament tiff: Congress, BJP lock horns

    Sonia-Smriti Parliament tiff: Congress, BJP lock horns

    Is Lionel Messi the reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave Manchester United?-ayh

    Is Lionel Messi the reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave Man United?

    Shah Rukh Khan once said Ranveer Singh will get arrested for Not Wearing Clothes RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan once said Ranveer Singh will get arrested for ‘Not Wearing Clothes’

    Burberry s new campaign features 4 year old Sahib Singh as first Sikh model gcw

    Burberry's new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib Singh as first Sikh model

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon