KCET 2022 result to be released on July 30; here's how to check your result

The date for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 result, has been announced. Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka's Minister of Higher Education, made the announcement. According to the announcement, the KCET 2022 Result will be available on July 30, 2022.

When the KCET Result is available, it will be posted on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Students can access their KCET 2022 results by logging in to the candidate portal with their application number and date of birth.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter of the Higher Education Minister. "On July 30, the #KCET2022 results will be released. By July 26, applicants for the CBSE and ICSE in class 12 can upload their results to the KEA website," the minister tweeted.

The KCET Result 2022 will be announced to all candidates on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The KCET Final Answer key will be available along with the results. Following the release of the CBSE 12th Result and the ISC class 12 Result, KEA has asked candidates to upload their marks to the portal by Monday.

Karnataka Examinations Authority held the KCET Exam from July 16 to 18, 2022. KCET 2022 was a computer-based exam. On June 22, 2022, the answer keys for all four subjects, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, were available to candidates. Candidates had until June 25, 2022, to file their objections.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is held for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses such as engineering, pharmacy, and other professional courses in Karnataka's various state colleges.

Know how to check KCET 2022 results:

1) Visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the UGCET 2022 option

3) Go to the result link and click on it

4) Key in the required credentials and submit

5) The result will be on the display

6) Check the result and download

