AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details

The exam will be held on July 13, 2022, in a single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who plan to take the exam can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam Tirupati announced AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 on July 8, 2022. Candidates who intend to take the AP Law Common Entrance Test can obtain their admit cards from the APSCHE website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be held on July 13, 2022, in a single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who plan to take the exam can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website and following the simple steps outlined below.

Here's how to download the AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022:

Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, check for the link

Enter the login details and submit

The login details will be on the screen

Check and take the printout for further need

For the academic year 2022-2023, the AP LAWCET will be held for admission to regular LLB courses lasting three and five years and LLM courses lasting two years. Candidates can obtain additional information about the AP LAWCET by visiting the official website.

Also Read: UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details

Also Read: UP B.Ed 2022: Entrance exam to begin today; know guidelines, other details

Also Read: CUET UG admit card 2022 to be out soon; know how to download it