Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details

    The exam will be held on July 13, 2022, in a single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who plan to take the exam can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website. 
     

    AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

    Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam Tirupati announced AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 on July 8, 2022. Candidates who intend to take the AP Law Common Entrance Test can obtain their admit cards from the APSCHE website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    The exam will be held on July 13, 2022, in a single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who plan to take the exam can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website and following the simple steps outlined below.

    Here's how to download the AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022:

    • Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
    • On the homepage, check for the link 
    • Enter the login details and submit
    • The login details will be on the screen
    • Check and take the printout for further need 

    For the academic year 2022-2023, the AP LAWCET will be held for admission to regular LLB courses lasting three and five years and LLM courses lasting two years. Candidates can obtain additional information about the AP LAWCET by visiting the official website.

    Also Read: UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details

    Also Read: UP B.Ed 2022: Entrance exam to begin today; know guidelines, other details

    Also Read: CUET UG admit card 2022 to be out soon; know how to download it

     

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE Class 10th 12th results soon know important things to check on your marksheet gcw

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results soon; know important things to check on your marksheet

    AP EAPCET 2022 answer key to be released on July 12 know time how to check and other details gcw

    AP EAPCET 2022 answer key to be released on July 12; know time, how to check and other details

    VITEEE 2022: Result to be announced tomorrow; know how to download - adt

    VITEEE Result 2022 announced; know cut-off, other details

    ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Apply for 37 posts know age limit how to apply salary and other details gcw

    ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 37 posts; know age limit, how to apply, salary and other details

    UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details - adt

    UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details

    Recent Stories

    Shinzo Abe's shooting jolts Japanese markets; Yen rises

    Shinzo Abe's shooting jolts Japanese markets; Yen rises

    Nothing Phone 1 Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch on July 12 Flipkart Details here gcw

    Nothing Phone (1): Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch? Details here

    Neetu Kapoor birthday Alia Bhatt has an adorable wish for mom in law drb

    Neetu Kapoor birthday: Alia Bhatt has an adorable wish for mom-in-law

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya all-round effort-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya's all-round effort

    Who is Shinzo Abe the longest serving Japanese PM gcw

    Who is Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon