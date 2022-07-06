Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP B.Ed 2022: Entrance exam to begin today; know guidelines, other details

    Lucknow, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh BEd Entrance Exam 2022 will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in 75 districts. The exam will be held in two shifts at approximately 123 locations throughout the state. The major examination centres for the UP B.Ed JEE exam are Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur, Lucknow, and Hardoi. Candidates who have already applied for the examination should review the instructions and guidelines that must be followed. There will be two shifts for the exam, 1) from 9 am to 12 pm and 2) from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    Exam admits cards have already been distributed via the official website upbed2022.in. At the exam site, candidates are required to bring their admission cards.

    Know the guidelines of UP B.Ed JEE 2022: 
    1) The first shift of the Uttar Pradesh Combined B.Ed entrance examination begins at 9 am, and students must arrive at the exam centre by 8.30 am.

    2) Students should remember to bring two photocopies of their to admit card. Bring two passport-sized photographs as well.

    3) Carry identification, such as an Aadhar card, a PAN card, or another form of identification.

    4) The candidates' attendance will be verified using biometrics.

    5) In the testing facility, cell phones are not permitted.

    About the application process for UP B.Ed JEE 2022:
    The application process for BEd began this year on April 18, 2022. Approximately 6 lakh 67 thousand 456 students will take the UP BEd Entrance 2022. The UP BEd entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second exam will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. There are two papers in the entrance exam: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts, each with 50 questions. Paper 1 will include General Knowledge and Hindi language questions, while Paper 2 will include a General Aptitude Test and Subject Aptitude (Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).
     

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022: Session 1 to begin today; from COVID protocols to dress code, know important guidelines

    Also Read: CUET PG 2022: Application to begin today, last date is June 18

    Also Read: CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 to be announced in July's last week; know details here

