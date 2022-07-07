UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details

Candidates who have their paper(s) on this date can download their admit cards from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) or UGC NET 2022 examination, which will be held on July 9, 2022. Candidates who have their paper(s) on this date can download their admit cards from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA is holding CBT UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) on July 9, 11, 12, and August 12, 13, 14, 2022. The test schedule has already been released.

Other exam days admit cards are expected to be available on the NTA website soon. "Candidates can use their Application Number and Date of Birth to download their respective Admit Cards for the relevant subject(s) from the website."

"In case of difficulty downloading the Admit Card or any major discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at: ugcnet@nta.ac.in," according to the NTA notification.

"Admit Cards for the examination to be held on the 11th and 12th of July 2022 for the concerned subject(s) will be available soon on the NTA Website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/." "In due course, the city intimation slip and admit card for the examination to be held on subsequent dates for the concerned subject(s) will be released," it adds.

Here's how to download the UGC NET 2022 Admit card:

1) Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2) On the homepage, go to the UGC NET Admit card 2022 link

3) On a new login page, key in your application number and password

4) Submit and the UGC NET 2022 Admit card will be on the screen

5) Check the details and download the card

6) Take a printout for future need

Also Read: UP B.Ed 2022: Entrance exam to begin today; know guidelines, other details

Also Read: KEAM 2022: Exam commences tomorrow; Know do's and don'ts here

Also Read: CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be out soon, exam begins July 15; FAQs answered