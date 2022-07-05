CUET UG admit card 2022 to be out soon; know how to download it

The NTA will also distribute the CUET 2022 advance intimation slip of test city, where candidates will be able to verify their allotted exam centres. The CUET 2022 test will be held at 554 exam centres in India and 13 in countries other than India.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET admit card 2022 for UG programmes soon. Candidates who have finished the application procedure may access the CUET UG admit card 2022 by going to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The NTA will also distribute the CUET 2022 advance intimation slip of test city, where candidates will be able to verify their allotted exam centres. The CUET 2022 test will be held at 554 exam centres in India and 13 in countries other than India.

The CUET 2022 test will be held on the following dates: July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. The NTA will administer the CUET 2022 admission test via computer.

Candidates may download the CUET admit card 2022 by following the steps outlined below.

Cuet.samarth.ac.in is the official webpage.

Navigate to the 'CUET Admit Card 2022' page.

On the screen, a login window will display.

In the login page, enter your application number and password.

Select the 'Login' option.

The CUET admission card will now be shown on the applicants' screens.

Print as many copies of the admission card as you need.

The CUET admit card 2022 for UG admissions will include information such as the candidate's name, roll number, photo, signature, selected topic, date of birth, test time, exam date, and exam centre address. If candidates see any errors on their CUET UG admit card 2022, they should inform the authorities right away. Candidates must bring their CUET admit card with them to the test centre for verification and other purposes. No candidates will be permitted to enter the test centre unless they have the CUET UG admit card.