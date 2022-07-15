Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP ECET 2022: Hall ticket release postponed; Know date, other details here

    Candidates who plan to take the AP ECET 2022 exam can obtain their admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    The release of AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 has been postponed until July 15, 2022, by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. The AP ECET Hall ticket will be available tomorrow, July 16, 2022. Candidates who plan to take the AP ECET 2022 exam can obtain their admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Tomorrow at 11 am, the admit card will be distributed.

    On July 22, 2022, the test will be administered in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. On July 25, the AP ECET 2022 hall ticket will be released.

    Know how to download AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022:

    1) Go to the official site, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    2) Go to the AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 link

    3) Login information must be entered, then click 'Submit'

    4) The admit card will appear on the monitor's screen

    5) Check the information on the admissions card and download it

    6) Take a print of the same

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
