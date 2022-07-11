AP ICET 2022: Correction window opens today; know how to edit

AP ICET 2022 Correction Window will allow candidates to change only a few details on their forms. Please remember that not all the information in the form can be changed.

The Correction Window for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022, will open on Monday, July 11, 2022. Candidates who have already submitted their AP ICET application forms can edit them on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET 2022 Correction Window will allow candidates to change only a few details on their forms. Please remember that not all the information in the form can be changed and that once you submit the changes, they will be considered final.

According to the schedule, the AP ICET edit window will be open until July 13, 2022. After that, the window will close, and candidates can no longer download it. To edit your ICET forms, follow the steps outlined below.

Know how to edit the AP ICET 2022:

1) Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the application correction option or go to the candidate's login

3) Login using your ICET application number and other details

4) As per need, edit the form, save it, and then submit the form

5) Download the page and print a copy

The AP ICET 2022 will happen on July 25, 2022. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9 am to 11:30 am and 3 pm to 5:20 pm. Following this exam, AP ICET Answer Keys 2022 will be made available to the public on July 27, 2022. Keep checking back here and on the official website for more information on the ICET exam.

