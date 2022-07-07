JEE Main 2022: Session 1 final answer key released; know how to download, websites

The JEE Main 2022 Exams were held in 501 cities in India and 22 cities outside India from June 23, 2022, to June 29, 2022.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 Paper 1 examination. JEE Main 2022 Session 1 B.E/ B.Tech Paper 1 Answer Key will be available for download from the official website, www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On July 2, NTA released the JEE Main 2022 Provisional answer key for the session 1 exam. The students were then asked to raise any objections, and this JEE Main 2022 session 1 Paper 1 examination final answer key was released after all objections were considered. The JEE Main 2022 Result will also be available soon.

Notably, the JEE Main 2022 Exams were held in 501 cities in India and 22 cities outside India from June 23, 2022, to June 29, 2022. Session 1 examinations were held on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022. Candidates can find out more information about JEE Main on the official website.

Know the steps to download the JEE Main 2022 final answer key:

1) Go to the official website, www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 link on the homepage

3) A PDF document will be on screen, JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key

4) Download the answer key

5) Take a printout for future need

