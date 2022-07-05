KEAM Answer Key 2022: Provisional answer key out, can raise objections till July 13

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Candidates may now access the tentative answer keys for KEAM 2022 Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.  Candidates should be aware that the CEE Kerala's KEAM 2022 key is simply tentative and not the final key. Furthermore, the keys for Papers 1 and 2 are tentative, with the final ones to be released later.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam, KEAM Answer Key 2022, has been made available online by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala, today, July 5, 2022. Candidates may now access the tentative answer keys for KEAM 2022 Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.  Candidates should be aware that the CEE Kerala's KEAM 2022 key is simply tentative and not the final key. Furthermore, the keys for Papers 1 and 2 are tentative, with the final ones to be released later.

    Here's how to download the KEAM 2022 Answer Key

    • Candidates must go to the Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam website - cee.kerala.gov.in.
    • On the site, select the 'Answer Keys' option on the left.
    • A new page with links to 'Paper 1' and 'Paper 2' would appear.
    • View the PDF for that specific KEAM answer key by clicking on the corresponding link.
    • You may also download and print a copy if necessary.

    Please be aware that the KEAM Answer Key 2022 will now be followed by a final key and the KEAM 2022 Results. While CEE Kerala has not specified specific dates for any of them, both are expected to be issued in July. Following the announcement of the KEAM 2022 Results, a comprehensive KEAM 2022 Counselling Schedule will be made available. Candidates who qualified and received merit in the entrance test will be eligible to apply for counselling to get admissions to institutions around Kerala.

    KEAM is a state-level entrance test administered each year for admission to Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (Pharmacy) programmes at Kerala institutes. The rank lists are created using a 50:50 split. 50% of the scores are taken from the Plus Two board examinations, and 50% are obtained from the entrance test results. Candidates are recommended to visit the official website on a regular basis for new updates and further information.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
