    5 tips you should keep in mind while handling exam pressure

    Exam stress can take a big toll on both your physical and mental well-being, and it’s affecting a greater number of students at alarming rates. Here are some tips to follow to beat exam stress.

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 6:21 PM IST

    Exam season is here! In addition to being exciting and interesting, school and college life can also be exhausting and demanding. Exams, coursework, and submission deadlines can cause stress in students. No less competition exists! The effects of exam stress on children's mental and physical health may be devastating at such a young age.

    We were all raised with the idea that having excellent grades would lead to a decent career and the life we had imagined. Here are 5 tips students should keep in mind while preparing for their exams.

    Don't compromise your diet

    It is crucial to eat healthfully. In general, skipping meals is quite harmful. However, missing meals during test periods might result in sickness, irritation, and poor energy. As a result, it's critical to consume all of your meals and do so on schedule. Make sure to consume items that keep you energised and plan your meals around your study schedule.

    Get enough sleep

    There is nothing worse than having sweaty hands and heavy eyelids. It's crucial that you get adequate sleep throughout the exam time. Lack of sleep can lower your energy levels, make you irritated, and make it harder for you to concentrate. Your body will be rejuvenated and your anxiety level will drop if you get seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

    Take enough breaks and add exercise

    Spending a few minutes each day to relieve your tension may leave you feeling calm and able to concentrate on the curriculum later. Try to partake in some heart-pounding, adrenaline-stirring activities, such as power yoga, sports, or jogging, since these activities can help you decompress. You might wish to listen to a good podcast or watch a comedy film since laughing aloud relaxes the muscles and increases circulation.

    Time management is the key

    Time management and proper organisation are key. Instead of working hard, attempt to work wisely. Study the subjects you consider to be most crucial initially. If you have your duties and activities planned out ahead of time, you'll be able to think more strategically about how long each task will take you to finish. Therefore, don't undervalue the significance of time management.

    Keep distractions away

    Anything can serve as a distraction. Today's youth are most easily distracted by their cellphones. When learning, put your smartphone aside. Additionally, keep them off so that the alerts won't divert your attention. Take this test to find out if you have trouble staying focused.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 6:25 PM IST
