Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Will onion price in Karnataka breach Rs 100 mark soon? Check details

    Onion prices in Karnataka are rising due to a shortage in supply caused by factors like drought and limited supplies from neighboring states. The central government is aiding by providing onions from Maharashtra through NAFED, but prices are still increasing. Experts fear prices may reach ₹280-₹1000 per kilogram unless the situation improves, impacting both consumers and farmers.

    Will onion price in Karnataka breach Rs 100 mark soon? Check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    In Karnataka, there's growing concern about rising onion prices, especially following recent tomato price fluctuations. Onions are in short supply, leading to fears of higher costs. However, the central government is helping by providing onions from Maharashtra via the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED), which has helped keep prices stable. Due to this scarcity, onions in the city are now being sold for ₹60-65 per kilogram, and traders expect prices to increase further.

    Low onion production in the state, due to drought and limited supplies from neighbouring Maharashtra and Gujarat, is causing daily price hikes. Experts predict that unless the situation improves, onion prices could reach ₹280-₹1000 per kilogram soon.

    Karnataka: Farmer earns whopping 1 crore rupees in 4 months growing tomatoes on 7-acre land

    In the Yeswantpur agricultural market, even low-quality onions are being sold for ₹3800-₹4200 per quintal. The central government's onions supplied through NAFED for price control are at ₹4000-₹4600 per quintal. Better quality onions from Maharashtra are priced between ₹5000 and ₹6000 per quintal but in limited quantities. Retail prices are higher due to transportation and labour costs, reaching ₹250-265 per kilogram in various city markets.

    Some organizations, like Hopcom in Bengaluru, charge an extra ₹25-₹10 per kilogram. Just a few weeks ago, you could get 3-4 kilograms of onions for ₹100, but now it's only one and a half to two kilograms.

    Tomatoes make farmer in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur a millionaire

    Reduced onion supplies are due to factors like lower rainfall in Bagalkot, Gadag, and Vijayapur in North Karnataka, as well as reduced rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Supply from these states may not resume until late November or mid-December. Presently, Bengaluru is only exporting a small quantity of onions to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with no supply to other southern states.

    To stabilize prices, the government needs to increase onion supplies through NAFED. B. Ravishankar, the secretary of the Bengaluru Potato and Onion Traders Association, predicts that onion prices may continue to rise. This situation is reminiscent of the tomato price surge two months ago when prices exceeded ₹1000 per quintal, causing concern for farmers.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IndiGo renews Cadet Pilot Training agreement with New Zealand-based NZICPA

    IndiGo renews Cadet Pilot Training agreement with New Zealand-based NZICPA

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals one of his biggest mistake which he regrets even now gcw

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals one of his biggest mistake which he regrets even now

    Israel Palestine war: OPEC, Iran and the politics over crude oil

    Israel-Palestine war: OPEC, Iran and the politics over crude oil

    Crypto Market Update: Ether inches up as Bitcoin reaches six-month high

    Crypto Market Update: Ether inches up as Bitcoin reaches six-month high

    Petrol diesel prices on October 26 Check fuel rate in Mumbai Delhi Bengaluru and more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 26: Check fuel rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and more

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact ATG EAI

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler snt

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler

    Kerala Day 2023 : 7 dance forms of gods own country rkn

    Kerala Day 2023 : 7 dance forms of gods own country

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon