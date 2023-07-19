Tomatoes make farmer in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur a millionaire

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tomato prices in Karnataka have soared, benefiting farmers like B. Narasimhappa from Chikkaballapur. After struggling with losses from other vegetables, he became a millionaire by selling his tomato harvest directly to consumers, bypassing middlemen. 

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    Tomato prices have surged past the century mark for the second consecutive week. Even as the common man sees red over the soaring tomato prices, farmers seem to be reaping profits. One farmer, B Narasimhappa, from Pulagal village in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district, has become a millionaire after selling his tomato harvest from eight acres of land.

    Narasimhappa, who previously struggled with losses from cultivating vegetables such as beans, brinjal, and chilly, has found his fortune through tomatoes. To maximize his profits, Narasimhappa opted to sell his tomatoes directly to consumers, bypassing the need for middlemen.

    Maharashtra farmer turns millionaire in a month as tomato prices go through the roof

    He personally visited markets in Kolar and Chintamani, saving money that would have otherwise been paid to the middlemen and retail shops. The extraordinary price he received for his tomatoes has left him deeply satisfied.

    Bengaluru: Van carrying tomatoes worth Rs 2 lakh hijacked

    With an investment of over Rs 10 lakh spread across four months, including expenses for planting and the initial harvest, Narasimhappa's relief is satisfying. He expresses his contentment with the tomato prices, as he had previously relied on loans to offset his losses. Now, he has successfully cleared his debts and is enjoying a peaceful life.

    The surge in tomato and other vegetable prices has certainly brought a smile to farmers' faces. Beaming with joy, the farmers have turned their back on the other vegetables and have been concentrating on the cultivation of tomatoes.

