    Karnataka: Farmer earns whopping 1 crore rupees in 4 months growing tomatoes on 7-acre land

    A farmer from Nanadi village in Chikkodi taluk of Karnataka's Belagavi district has left the agricultural community in awe after transforming a mere seven-acre leased plot into a veritable gold mine. 

    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    Sagar Magadum, a seasoned farmer from Jayasinghpur, seized the opportunity to cultivate tomatoes, and the results have been nothing short of extraordinary. Within four months of tireless effort, he has harvested and sold tomatoes, earning a staggering Rs 1 crore in revenue.

    Tomatoes have emerged as a lucrative cash crop across the country, turning farmers into millionaires and even crorepatis. However, Sagar’s exceptional feat stands out in the realm of agricultural success stories. Leasing the land for a mere Rs 7,400 per acre, he ventured into tomato cultivation and saw his income skyrocket.

    Speaking about the lucrative venture, Sagar shared that Delhi-based traders played a pivotal role in supplying tomato seedlings to rural farmers, providing them with the much-needed support to embark on this venture. By cultivating the sought-after 'bhootaai' and 'red beauty' tomatoes, 

    Sagar’s family has witnessed unprecedented prosperity, a reward for their three-decade-long dedication to tomato farming. This year, the demand for tomatoes has surged, leading to soaring prices and unprecedented returns. With five more harvests yet to come, Sagar anticipates an additional income of Rs 30.5 crore. 

    Such exceptional rates for tomatoes have not been seen in the last five years, presenting an extraordinary opportunity for farmers like him. Despite investing Rs 1 lakh in leasing the land, purchasing seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, Magadum's net profit stands at an impressive Rs 20 lakh. 

    The 58-year-old farmer expressed his delight in achieving this remarkable milestone, crediting his success to meticulous planning and the "unwavering support of Mother Nature".

    Sagar’s triumph serves as an inspiration to farmers across the region, demonstrating that prudent choices and smart agricultural practices can lead to bountiful rewards. As the nation witnesses the power of agricultural entrepreneurship, Sagar’s story exemplifies the potential for rural communities to thrive by capitalizing on market demand and embracing innovative farming practices.

    In a time where farming faces various challenges, Sagar Magadum's remarkable achievement shines as a beacon of hope, rekindling the spirit of success and resilience within India's agricultural landscape

