US Ambassador Sergio Gor met leaders to advance US-India ties in manufacturing, tech, space, and environment. Talks also covered strengthening supply chains for critical minerals and opportunities in recycling and recovery of these materials.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met industry leaders and government representatives on Friday to advance US-India collaborations across advanced manufacturing, technology, space, and environmental sectors.

Boosting Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Ties

Meeting the heads of Rolls-Royce, Sergio Gor said on X, "Great meeting with @RollsRoyceNA Chairman Adam Riddle and @RollsRoyceIndia EVP Rishi Mukundan to discuss what their company is doing to strengthen US-India collaboration in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and innovation. Together, we are building a more secure and prosperous future, one engine at a time."

Partnership in Space and Critical Minerals

Discussing the critical minerals sector, Gor focused on strengthening the strategic supply chains between the two nations. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on X, "A very productive discussion with Assistant Secretary @Wesley_R_Brooks on the growing US-India partnership in space, critical minerals, and environmental cooperation. We also reviewed progress from the US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group and reaffirmed our commitment to expanding collaboration in science, technology, and innovation with our Indian partners."

Exploring Critical Minerals Recycling and Recovery

At the same time, US-India Business Council, as part of its Critical Minerals Security Task Force, hosted a Business Roundtable on Critical Minerals Recycling and Recovery, featuring Wesley R. Brooks, 16th Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs.

US-India Business Council said on X, "Opening the discussion, Rahul Sharma, Managing Director, USIBC, noted that while the critical minerals conversation often begins with mining, a significant opportunity lies in recovering valuable materials from end-of-life batteries, magnets, and electronics, while expanding processing and refining capacity in both countries."

Assistant Secretary Brooks emphasized the importance of alternative sources such as recycling and recovery of critical minerals, particularly given shorter timelines, and highlighted the opportunity for the US and India to work together in this area.

"Moderated by @KaruturiPradeep, the discussion explored opportunities for US and India collaboration on recycling and recovery spanning feedstock availability, recovery technologies, standards and traceability, and the challenges to scaling and closing gaps across the supply chain. We thank Assistant Secretary Brooks for his insights and engagement," the council added. (ANI)