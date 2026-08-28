TVS Motor Co. Ltd. appointed Peyman Kargar as its new director and CEO, effective January 27, 2027. He will succeed K. N. Radhakrishnan. The leadership change is aimed at driving the company's next phase of growth, innovation and global expansion.

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. on Friday said Peyman Kargar has been appointed as its director and chief executive officer, effective January 27, 2027, as the two- and three-wheeler maker prepares for its next phase of growth, innovation and global expansion.

Leadership Transition

Kargar, currently President of International Business, will succeed K. N. Radhakrishnan, who will continue as CEO until the transition and subsequently serve as Non-Executive Director until the company's ensuing AGM in July 2027.

The leadership change comes as TVS Motor looks to build on strong operating momentum, with the company focusing on product innovation, premiumisation and expansion in developed markets. In FY2025-26, TVS Motor recorded its highest-ever performance, selling 5.9 million vehicles globally and reporting 30 per cent revenue growth.

Incoming CEO's Profile and Vision

Kargar brings more than three decades of automotive industry experience across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with exposure spanning product development, research and development, manufacturing, quality, sales and marketing. Under his leadership, TVS Motor's International Business has become an increasingly important contributor to the company's global expansion. The business currently accounts for 29 per cent of the company's sales volume and is growing at 33 per cent, according to the filing.

Kargar said, "It is a privilege to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of TVS Motor Company. Building on our momentum, we are entering into a new phase of growth, expanding our presence and further consolidating our position in India and global markets."

He added that he would focus on strengthening the company's technology leadership, AI capabilities, quality and customer centricity, while working with teams across India and global markets to strengthen TVS Motor's position in key markets.

Kargar said he would focus on strengthening TVS Motor's technology leadership and AI capabilities, while maintaining its emphasis on quality and customer centricity. He said the company was entering "a new phase of growth" and would seek to further consolidate its position in India and global markets.

Strategic Outlook

TVS Motor Chairman Sudarshan Venu said the appointment marked an important step as the company prepares for the future, describing Kargar as a global leader with deep industry experience and strategic vision. He also credited outgoing CEO Radhakrishnan with playing a pivotal role in building the company and said he was confident Kargar would further strengthen TVS Motor's position among leading global mobility companies.

The transition comes as TVS Motor seeks to accelerate its international presence while investing in technology, premiumisation and new products. The company operates across more than 90 countries and has manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia.

As of 1328 IST, shares of the copany were trading over 3 per cent lower at 4,265.10 on the National Stock Exchange. (ANI)