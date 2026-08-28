Ola Electric launched its new S1Z scooter at Rs 79,999. It features an in-house developed LFP Bharat Cell, offering up to 301 km range. Deliveries are set to begin in December 2026 for the base model and March 2027 for the Plus variant.

Ola Electric Mobility on Friday launched its new electric scooter, S1Z, with promoter, Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal making the announcement on X, highlighting the company's in-house technology and locally manufactured battery cell as key differentiators. The company has introduced the S1Z at an introductory price of Rs 79,999, with deliveries scheduled to begin in December 2026.

Ola S1Z: Specifications and Variants

Announcing the launch on X, Aggarwal said the company was setting a "new benchmark" for the industry with the S1Z, which comes with a 3.1 kWh battery option offering a claimed 179 km IDC range and a 5.1 kWh variant offering 301 km. Both versions have a top speed of 70 kmph, a 4 kW peak motor and use Ola's LFP cell technology.

"More than just a metal body with a fancy name -- Introducing S1Z! 46160 LFP Bharat Cell. 301 km IDC range. Intro price of ₹79,999!" Aggarwal said. He added that while the industry has traditionally treated affordable scooters as stripped-down products with lower range and technology, Ola had taken the opposite approach by building the cell, motor, vehicle and software in-house.

Pricing and Delivery Schedule

As mentioned on the company's website, the entry-level S1Z is priced at Rs 79,999 and comes with a 3.1 kWh battery and 179 km IDC range. The S1Z Plus, priced at Rs 99,999, gets a larger 5.1 kWh battery and a claimed 301 km IDC range. Ola Electric said deliveries of the S1Z Plus will begin in March 2027.

Advanced Features and In-House Technology

The company is positioning the S1Z as a full electric-vehicle experience despite its affordable pricing, with both variants equipped with MoveOS 5. Features include over-the-air software updates, GPS tracking, ride statistics and geo- and time-fencing through the Ola app.

Locally Manufactured Bharat Cell

A key part of Ola's proposition is its locally developed LFP battery technology. The company said its Bharat Cell is designed, engineered and manufactured in India, with 426 patents covering its technology. Ola claims the LFP cells can extend battery life to more than 15 years and are designed to operate across temperatures ranging from -30°C to +70°C.

The cells are manufactured at Ola Electric's Gigafactory in India, reinforcing the company's focus on localising critical EV components.

Market Strategy and Reaction

With the S1Z, Ola is seeking to combine a low entry price with higher range, connected features and locally manufactured battery technology as India's electric two-wheeler market expands.

Right after the company announced the launch of its new electric scooter, shares of Ola Electric Mobility cheered. As of 1219 IST, the stock rose around 4 per cent at Rs 39.10 on the National Stock Exchange. (ANI)