Compare the latest FD interest rates offered by leading banks in India and find the best fixed deposit option for your savings. Explore updated returns, tenure-wise rates, and top banks offering competitive FD interest rates.

Highest FD Interest Rate: For many investors in India, Fixed Deposits (FDs) are the go-to option for safe and guaranteed returns. But just putting your money in an FD isn't enough; you need to know which bank is offering the best interest rates. With several banks revising their FD rates this year, it's crucial to stay updated. So, which bank is giving the highest interest right now? Let's find out.

Which bank is offering the highest interest?

For fixed deposits under ₹3 crore, Canara Bank is offering general customers an annual interest rate between 3% and 6.60%. For senior citizens, this rate goes up, ranging from 3% to 7.10%. The bank is offering its highest rate of 6.60% on a 555-day FD. Senior citizens get 7.10% for the same tenure. Additionally, Canara Bank is giving an extra 0.10% interest to super senior citizens (aged 80 and above) for FDs with tenures of 444 days and 555 days.

Meanwhile, Union Bank of India is offering interest rates from 2.70% to 6.65% for the general public, and 3.20% to 7.15% for senior citizens. This bank also has its best offer on a 555-day FD, giving 6.65% to regular customers and 7.15% to senior citizens.

Here’s a quick look at the maximum rates offered by other major banks:

State Bank of India (SBI): 6.45% for general customers and 6.90% for senior citizens.

6.45% for general customers and 6.90% for senior citizens. HDFC Bank: 6.50% for general customers and 7.00% for senior citizens.

6.50% for general customers and 7.00% for senior citizens. ICICI Bank: 6.50% for general customers and 7.00% for senior citizens.

6.50% for general customers and 7.00% for senior citizens. Punjab National Bank (PNB): 6.70% for general customers and 7.20% for senior citizens.

6.70% for general customers and 7.20% for senior citizens. Bank of Baroda: 6.75% for general customers and 7.25% for senior citizens.

The Power of Fixed Deposits

Here are the rates from a few more banks:

Bank of India: Up to 6.70% for general customers and 7.20% for senior citizens.

Up to 6.70% for general customers and 7.20% for senior citizens. Indian Bank: Up to 6.80% for general customers and 7.30% for senior citizens.

Up to 6.80% for general customers and 7.30% for senior citizens. Central Bank of India: Up to 7.00% for general customers and 7.50% for senior citizens.

Up to 7.00% for general customers and 7.50% for senior citizens. Yes Bank: Up to 7.10% for general customers and 7.60% for senior citizens.

Up to 7.10% for general customers and 7.60% for senior citizens. Bandhan Bank: Up to 7.75% for general customers and around 8.25% for senior citizens.

Up to 7.75% for general customers and around 8.25% for senior citizens. DCB Bank: Also offers up to 7.75% for general customers and around 8.25% for senior citizens.

Also offers up to 7.75% for general customers and around 8.25% for senior citizens. AU Small Finance Bank: Up to 7.25% for general customers and 7.75% for senior citizens.

Up to 7.25% for general customers and 7.75% for senior citizens. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Up to 8.05% for general customers and 8.55% for senior citizens.

Disclaimer: Asianet News does not provide investment advice. This information is for educational purposes only. Please consult with a financial expert before making any investment decisions.