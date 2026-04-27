SIP Investment Guide: How ₹5,000 Monthly Can Grow into ₹6 Crore with Step-Up Strategy
A Step-Up SIP can turn small monthly investments into large wealth over time. Starting with ₹5,000 and increasing it yearly can grow into crores, highlighting the power of compounding and early investing.
SIP Investment Guide
SIP Investment
When you start investing is more important than how much you start with. In his 'X' post, Nitin Kaushik advises investors not to wait until they can invest ₹50,000 a month. He says you should start with whatever small amount you have right now. Starting early gives your money more time to grow.
Also read: What Does No-Cost EMI Mean? Hidden Charges Behind ‘Zero Cost’ Offers Explained
Step-up SIP
Small investments
Smart investing
Disclaimer:
Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. The calculations above are only to explain the benefits of the Step-up SIP method and for understanding. There is no guarantee that past performance will be repeated in the future. Before investing, please talk to your financial advisor and read all the scheme-related documents carefully.
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