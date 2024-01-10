Tata's grand plans for Gujarat: 20 GW lithium-ion battery plant, semiconductor fab and aerospace innovations

In a groundbreaking announcement at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran outlined the Tata Group's profound commitment to Gujarat's growth trajectory. Emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between economic and social development, Chandrasekaran lauded Gujarat as the gateway to the future. The Tata Group's strategic focus on Gujarat has recently materialized in significant initiatives, solidifying the state's position as a cornerstone for the conglomerate's diversified ventures.

With Sanand evolving into a hub for electric vehicle (EV) technology, Tata has expanded its presence to meet the escalating demand for electric vehicles. Chandrasekaran unveiled plans for a colossal giga factory, set to churn out 20 GWs of lithium-ion batteries in Sanand. Anticipated to commence construction in the next few months, this ambitious project aligns with Tata's vision for sustainable and cutting-edge energy solutions.

"The impact of economic development has also resulted in tremendous social development. Gujarat clearly has established itself as the gateway to the future. For the Tata Group, Gujarat is a very special place...Recently, we have made significant commitments to expand our presence in the state of Gujarat. Sanand is becoming home for all our electric vehicles' technology. We expanded the footprint in Sanand with additional capacity so that we can meet the growing demands of electric vehicles. We are about to launch the building of a huge giga factory for 20 GWs of lithium-ion batteries in Sanand, the project should start construction in the next couple of months," said the Tata Sons Chairman.

In parallel, Tata's foray into aerospace technology takes center stage with the manufacturing of C295 defense aircraft. The initial phases are underway in Vadodara, and the aerospace venture is poised to extend its footprint to Dholera. The commitment doesn't end there – Tata Group is on the brink of announcing a monumental semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, with negotiations reaching their final stages. Set to kick off in 2024, this state-of-the-art semiconductor fab underlines Tata's dedication to bolstering Gujarat's technological landscape.

"We also are building the C295 defence aircraft initially in Vadodara and then in Dholera & that work is going on in full swing. The Tata Group has also made a commitment and is on the verge of concluding and announcing a huge semiconductor fab in Dholera. We are about to complete these negotiations and start in 2024," he said.

Chandrasekaran acknowledged the state's impressive progress under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highlighting the substantial impact of economic development on social progress, Chandrasekaran expressed Tata's deep-rooted commitment to Gujarat, a state he described as the "gateway to the future."

As Tata Sons propels Gujarat into a realm of innovation and development, the conglomerate's multifaceted investments reaffirm its belief in the state's potential as a driving force for economic and technological advancements. The ambitious projects not only align with the evolving industrial landscape but also herald a new era of collaboration, growth, and technological prowess for Tata and Gujarat alike.