    Vibrant Gujarat 2024: PM Modi 'guarantees' India's top three global economy status in coming years (WATCH)

    "Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Let people across the world do their analysis, but it is my guarantee that it will happen," said PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat 2024.

    Vibrant Gujarat 2024: PM Modi 'guarantees' India's top three global economy status in coming years (WATCH)
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    In a momentous address at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly declared India's remarkable economic trajectory. Acknowledging the nation's tremendous progress, he revealed that India has now secured its position as the fifth-largest economy globally, a significant leap from the 11th position just a decade ago.

    Reflecting on the past decade, PM Modi expressed confidence in India's future economic standing. According to various major international agencies, there is a consensus that India is poised to ascend further and secure a place among the top three economies in the world in the coming years.

    Also read: At Vibrant Gujarat 2024, PM Modi sets new goal: A developed India by 2024 Independence centenary (WATCH)

    PM Modi emphasized that despite varying global analyses, he guarantees that India's ascent to the top three global economies is not just a possibility but an inevitable reality. The optimistic outlook stems from India's consistent efforts to reform and strengthen its economic foundations, fostering innovation, encouraging investments, and promoting sustainable development.

    "Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. 10 years ago, India was on the 11th position. Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Let people across the world do their analysis, but it is my guarantee that it will happen," said PM Modi during his address.

    The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a platform initiated in 2003 under PM Modi's leadership, has played a pivotal role in showcasing the state's economic potential and attracting both national and international investments. Over the years, the Summit has evolved into a global event, fostering collaboration, innovation, and economic growth.

    Also read: 'Making impossible possible': Mukesh Ambani on meaning of 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' to friends worldwide -WATCH

    The theme of this year's summit, 'Gateway to the Future,' aligns with India's vision for economic transformation and global leadership. PM Modi's assurance that India will break into the top three economies adds a powerful dimension to the discussions and agreements taking place during the event.

    Listen to PM Modi's full address here:

    As the Summit unfolds, leaders from various sectors are expected to discuss and collaborate on critical topics such as industry 4.0, technology and innovation, sustainable manufacturing, green energy, and the transition towards a more sustainable future. The presence of global dignitaries and the participation of 34 partner countries highlight the international recognition of India's economic prowess and potential.

    PM Modi's vision for India's economic future resonates with the ongoing efforts to boost economic growth, create jobs, and enhance the quality of life for all citizens. The optimism surrounding India's economic trajectory at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 sets the stage for continued collaboration and investment in the country's promising future.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
