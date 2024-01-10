Viral video: Morocco minister applauded for addressing Modi as PM of 'Bharat' at Vibrant Gujarat 2024

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ryad Mezzour, the Industry and Trade Minister of Morocco, addressed PM Narendra Modi as the prime minister of 'Bharat' amid applauses at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

In a notable moment at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Ryad Mezzour, the Industry and Trade Minister of Morocco, garnered attention by addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a distinctive title. Referring to him as the Prime Minister of 'Bharat,' Minister Mezzour's choice of words has become the subject of a viral video, earning applause for the respectful acknowledgment.

Also read: At Vibrant Gujarat 2024, PM Modi sets new goal: A developed India by 2024 Independence centenary (WATCH)

During his address at the summit, Minister Mezzour began by recognizing Shree Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of 'Bharat,' a term that carries cultural and historical significance in India. The term 'Bharat' is rooted in Indian tradition and mythology, representing the ancient name of the country.

Last year speculations were rife that the Central government is considering renaming India as 'Bharat', sparking a massive outburst across social media platforms. What fueled the speculations were instances like BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra sharing a picture of PM Modi's participation in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th EAS Summit in Indonesia on September 7 where he was addressed as 'The Prime Minister of Bharat'. Later that month, the Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out invites for the G20 Summit dinner in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.

Today's viral video of Morocco minister Mezzour's respectful address to PM Modi as Prime Minister of 'Bharat' has rekindled a massive chain of reaction of social media, with some X users noting that slowly and gradually India will be known by its 'ancient and real name Bharat'.

"It's Bhārat... How beautiful to hear!" said one X user, while another added, "This is how you make history. People start calling Bharat."

A third user commented, "This is new. This is good," while a fourth highlighted, "Bharat goes global."

The viral video capturing this respectful gesture has circulated widely, with some viewers applauding Minister Mezzour's cultural awareness and diplomatic courtesy. The unique address adds a touch of warmth and cultural understanding to the international gathering, fostering a sense of camaraderie between Morocco and India.

Also read: Vibrant Gujarat 2024: PM Modi 'guarantees' India's top three global economy status in coming years (WATCH)

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, known for bringing together leaders, dignitaries, and representatives from across the globe, serves as a platform for collaboration, economic discussions, and cultural exchanges. Minister Mezzour's choice to address PM Modi as the leader of 'Bharat' reflects the diversity and inclusivity of the summit, where participants embrace and appreciate the cultural nuances of the host country.