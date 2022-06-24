Swedish giant Ikea to close its purchase office in Delhi-NCR

The latest development comes as the company opened its largest store in India on June 22 in Nagasandra, Bengaluru.

The Swedish furniture retailer, Ikea, is closing its purchasing office in the Delhi NCR region, which has been operating for decades. The latest development comes as the company opened its largest store in India on June 22 in Nagasandra, Bengaluru.

The furniture giant is establishing a new purchasing office on the premises of the Bengaluru store and has informed its employees that they can either relocate or look for opportunities outside the organisation, an employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

As per reports, the relocation process will begin immediately and be completed by April 2023, giving employees ten months of transition time.

Following the spokesperson, they are now in their fifth decade and want to continue preparing for long-term and sustainable success by consolidating into one hub in Bangalore. Furthermore, if employees do not wish to relocate to Bengaluru, Ikea will assist them in searching for internal job opportunities or provide them with external job coaching.

The Swedish furniture company's newest store in Bengaluru spans 12.2 acres. The 4,60,000 square-foot Ikea store in Nagasandra will feature over 7,000 well-designed home furnishing products and 65 designed room sets for home ideas and inspiration. This is the fourth retail location for the company in the country.

The first Ikea store in India opened in Hyderabad in 2019, followed by one in Navi Mumbai in December 2020. Later, the Swedish home furnishings retailer opened a second store in Mumbai's Worli district.



