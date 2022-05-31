Bengaluru to get its first IKEA store on June 22

The IKEA Nagasandra store will spread across 4,60,000 square feet and encompass 12.2 acres of land.

IKEA India, a subsidiary of the Swedish Ingka Group, announced, on Tuesday, that it will open its first store in Karnataka's Bengaluru on June 22. According to an IKEA India statement, the massive furniture store will be linked to the Nagasandra metro station.

The announcement came after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Ingka CEO Jesper Brodin at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where they are said to have discussed the store's opening.

Brodin and Bommai both are expected to attend the inaugural function of the store in Nagasandra on June 22. IKEA India stated in its release that Anje Heim would be the Area Manager for the Karnataka market.

Heim, while talking to reporters, stated that IKEA aspires to provide home furnishing solutions that reflect the goals and dreams of Bengaluru's numerous residents for a better quality of life. IKEA Nagasandra will act as a one-stop-shop for your home furnishing needs.

The IKEA Nagasandra store will spread across 4,60,000 square feet and encompass 12.2 acres of land. As per the announcement, it will house over 7,000 reasonably priced, high-quality, environmentally friendly, and well-designed home furnishings.

The store will also be kid-friendly since it will include a large play area for kids called 'Småland'. In addition, Bengaluru's IKEA is slated to develop a 1000-person-capacity eatery and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian specialities. Last year, IKEA launched its online operation in Bengaluru with a shopping site and an app.

