  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IKEA's first mall in India to come up in Gurugram, construction to begin in 2022

    While the construction will begin in early 2022, the new gathering place is projected to produce more than 2,500 employment and contribute to the continued expansion of organised retail in India, according to a statement from the firm.

    IKEA first mall in India to come up in Gurugram construction to begin in 2022 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 5:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    IKEA's malls division, one of the world's largest, announced on Tuesday that it has purchased a land in Gurugram, near New Delhi, for a retail centre that will be the company's first in India. Ingka Centres has 47 malls anchored by IKEA shops across Europe, Russia, and China, with aspirations to expand into North America and India. The projected cost for the project was over €400 million ($450 million). While the construction will begin in early 2022, the new gathering place is projected to produce more than 2,500 employment and contribute to the continued expansion of organised retail in India, according to a statement from the firm.

    The gathering place, which caters to the rising population of Gurgaon and the Delhi National Capital Region and is developed around the demands of the local community, is planned to welcome more than 20 million people yearly who will come to buy, work, dine, exercise, study, and socialise. According to Managing Director Cindy Andersen, the business expects to finish the centre, which will include an IKEA store and office space, in late 2025.

    Also Read | Swedish giant IKEA now begins home delivery in Bengaluru

    Ingka Centres said in February that it had purchased land on the outskirts of Delhi and intended to invest about 55 billion rupees in its first retail centre in India. Still, they stated on Tuesday that the one in Gurugram will open first. In an interview, Andersen stated that the Noida store would hopefully open soon after Gurugram. Ingka Centres, like the furniture giant IKEA, is looking for sites in big cities across several markets. In India, however, Andersen stated that Ingka Centres will now concentrate on the two Delhi projects for the time being.
    In 2018, IKEA established its first shop in India, in Hyderabad. Ingka Centres is part of the Ingka Group, which also controls the majority of IKEA shops globally.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Yuvraj Singh invest in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's Nothing

    Karan Johar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Yuvraj Singh invest in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's Nothing

    Uber enters cannabis market in Canada users can place order on app gcw

    Uber enters cannabis market in Canada, users can place order on app

    Petrol diesel price today, November 23: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 23: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates

    Gold silver price today, November 23: Precious metals rates remain unchanged-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 23: Precious metals rates remain unchanged

    RBI warns co-operative societies against using bank, banker in their names-dnm

    RBI warns co-operative societies against using ‘bank’, ‘banker’ in their names

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi and Amit Shah dial Karnataka CM Bommai, take stock of Bengaluru rain damages-ycb

    PM Modi and Amit Shah dial Karnataka CM Bommai, take stock of Bengaluru rain damages

    Karan Johar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Yuvraj Singh invest in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's Nothing

    Karan Johar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Yuvraj Singh invest in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's Nothing

    Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh mushy picture from Eiffel Tower is picture of the year says Tony Kakkar

    Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh’s mushy picture from Eiffel Tower is ‘picture of the year’, says Tony Kakkar

    BJP lambasts Congress as Manish Tewari book questions UPA over 26/11 attacks response-dnm

    BJP lambasts Congress as Manish Tewari’s book questions UPA over 26/11 attacks response

    Uber enters cannabis market in Canada users can place order on app gcw

    Uber enters cannabis market in Canada, users can place order on app

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's how Juan Ferrando, Des Buckingham reacted to Igor Angulo's brace (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs FCG, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon