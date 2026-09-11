A Russian business delegation is in India for the BRICS summit, where Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urged for a $100bn trade target by 2030. Both nations have also signed an MoU for aircraft manufacturing, promising new job opportunities.

A large Russian business delegation is in India for the BRICS summit and the BRICS Business forum that is currently underway. Recently at INNOPROM India 2026, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal called for an accelerated India-Russia economic and industrial partnership, urging businesses from both countries to work towards achieving the target of $100 billion in bilateral trade and $50 billion in two-way investment by 2030.

BRICS as a Platform for Collaboration

Alina Singh, Deputy Director, Skill Development Agency Russia says that BRICS offers a platform for collaboration between Russia-India and other nations. "We are happy to be here at the BRICS forum. It's a really great platform when a government can talk with business. The community of BRICS can give us more diversity, more chance to share best practices collaborate. Energy sector is one key sector for everyone. So it's great that we bring this agenda to the head of the countries and find the way on deliverables on how to develop new technologies, how to increase trading channels," she said.

India-Russia Aircraft Manufacturing Partnership

India and Russia have also expanded discussions on manufacturing aircraft in the country, including turboprop IL-114 and Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia for aircraft manufacturing in India has also been signed.

Job Creation and Technology Transfer

Alina Singh says the project brings the potential of several jobs to India and sets the tone for further collaboration "It's not just exchange of experts. It means that we are start technology together. We are going to have core for joint products. It means that a new great sector of economy is coming to India. It will be a Russian-Indian Collaboration Such kind of big production will need a lot of skilled workers. So it will open possibilities for Indians to get great job opportunities as well. It's also great that Russian engineers and Indian managers will come together to set up the production lines because the goal to produce so many planes will really need a lot of effort," she said.

Kazakhstan Eyes Collaboration with India

Meanwhile, Evgeniy Zakharov, MD Eurasia Special Machines of Kazakhastan says that they are looking at avenues of collaboration on engineering and technology projects. "India is quite a big partner for pharmacy industry in Kazakhstan. I see a lot of tourism potential in both ways. Our people, they would like to travel, and I see that many, many people are interested in Indian sites. I'm sure there is a big potential for IT business, because we are building a very good AI platforms in Kazakhstan and I'm sure that we have to collaborate on that as well. I'm looking forward for engineering cooperation with India, because India, in my opinion, has the most numerical potential in human resources. You have lots of engineers and unfortunately, in Kazakhstan, we are lacking of good engineers. So, I'm sure we can work on that as well. I think we will find some interesting opportunities for both of us," he said.

About the BRICS Business Forum

The BRICS Business Forum is the flagship private sector platform of the BRICS grouping, convened annually in the Summit host country on the eve of the Leaders' Summit. It brings together business leaders, Ministers and Heads of State to discuss trade, investment, finance, technology and development challenges that shape the BRICS economic agenda.

The Forum serves as a platform where key ideas and suggestions from the Council are presented and discussed. The Forum plays a strong agenda setting role. Its conclusions and the Business Council's recommendations are regularly reflected in BRICS Summit declarations and in follow up work plans, particularly on intra BRICS trade, investment, digital economy, MSMEs, standards cooperation and value chain integration. (ANI)