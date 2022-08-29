Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Akash Ambani announces launch of JioAirFiber; here's what we know

"Jio 5G offers wirelessly ultra-fast fibre-like speeds. It would be simple to connect your home or workplace to gigabit-speed Internet with JioAirFiber," Akash said at the annual general meeting.

Reliance Jio chairman, Akash Ambani, announced the launch of JioAirfiber, a wifi hotspot that will allow consumers to access fibre-like speeds in their homes and offices, on Monday. He claims that with the rollout of 5G services in India, the current 800 million connected internet devices will surpass 1.5 billion in just a year.

"Jio 5G provides ultra-high fibre-like speed over the air without wires." JioAirFiber is the name we've given it. It will be very simple to connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet quickly with JioAirFiber," said Akash at the annual general meeting via immersive and interactive metaverse technology.

By Diwali, Reliance Jio plans to launch high-speed 5G telecom services in multiple key metros this year, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Therefore, it plans to expand its 5G network to every town, tehsil, and taluka in the country by December 2023, which is nearly 18 months from now.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, announced while addressing shareholders at the AGM using immersive and interactive metaverse technology.

President of Reliance Industries, Kiran Thomas, at the AGM, said that another possibility with Jio 5G is how it can save customers money in unexpected ways. While giving an example, Thomas explained, "Today, most homes have to buy a PC or a laptop and then spend even more money to upgrade it every few years."

"Customers can now avoid these costs by using Jio AirFibre to access a virtual PC hosted in the cloud. This is the idea behind Jio Cloud PC," Thomas elaborated.

"Jio True 5G delivers game-changing increases in broadband speed while drastically lowering latency." Even on many of our country's fixed broadband networks, we don't get 1 Gbps," Akash added.

According to Akash Ambani, an even more exciting possibility of Jio 5G is "ultra-high-speed fixed-broadband." "Through Jio 5G, we can build the digital infrastructure necessary to deliver high-quality educational content to every student in every classroom across our country," he continued.

Jio will roll out the latest version of 5G, known as standalone 5G. It plans to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in 5G infrastructure.

Aside from Metaverse, AGM was broadcast on various social media platforms and their in-house HD video conferencing app, JioMeet. It is likely the first company in the world to hold its annual general meeting in virtual reality and on various social media platforms.

Reliance Jio Infocomm acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz bands in the recently concluded 5G auctions held by the Department of Telecommunications, where the government received approximately 1.5 lakh bids.

Jio, founded six years ago, has set numerous world records in its rollout of the largest 4G network in the shortest time. Jio's 4G network provides over 400 million loyal and delighted customers with the highest quality, most affordable digital services. Jio's 5G services are expected to raise the bar even higher.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has very low latency, improving user experiences in various industries. Low latency refers to the efficiency of processing a large volume of data messages with little delay.

In the spectrum auction, the four main participants were Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

