    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Will roll out 5G network by Diwali, says Mukesh Ambani

    The Indian government aims to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year. Globally, the next generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio on Monday said that it will begin rolling out 5G services to its subscribers in the next two months.

    Addressing the company's annual general meeting, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company has committed 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to roll out the 5G services. The company will start rolling out 5G in key cities before covering pan-India by December 2023, he added.

    Earlier this month, Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction, winning airwaves worth $11 billion.

    "For pan-India 5G network, we've committed ₹ 2 lakh crore investment. Reliance Jio has prepared the world's fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities. By December 2023, we will deliver 5G to every town of India," Ambani said.

    "The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability," he added.

    According to Mukesh Ambani, Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on 4G network.

    "With Jio 5G, we will connect everyone, every place, and everything with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India’s needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets," Ambani said.

    Meanwhile, Ambani said that the company has partnered with Qualcomm.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
