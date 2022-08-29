Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Industries AGM: When and where to watch LIVE, what to expect?

    In the early stage of his succession planning in June this year, the Indian billionaire resigned as director of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and made way for his son Akash Ambani to become the chairman of the telecom company.

    Reliance Industries AGM: When and where to watch LIVE, what to expect?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

    The Forty-fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of India's top valued company Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM (IST) through video conferencing, and other audio visual means.

    The AGM tends to be announcement-heavy and expectations run high in the run-up to the AGM and this year (like the last 3) centers on more clarity on the concrete timelines being announced for separate IPOs of the retail and telecom businesses, its 5G rollout plans, the conglomerate Chairman Mukesh Ambani's succession plans, among others. 

    Also read: Vegetable prices skyrocket in parts of Pakistan; Govt may turn to India

    In the early stage of his succession planning in June this year, the Indian billionaire resigned as director of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and made way for his son Akash Ambani to become the chairman of the telecom company.

    Earlier this month, Reliance Jio emerged as the top spender in India's 5G spectrum auction receiving a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids. The RIL telecom arm cornered nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a Rs 88,078 crore bid.

    Also read: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt set to table confidence motion in Delhi assembly to prove majority

    Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail. Almost 60% of Reliance's revenue comes from oil-refining and petrochemicals, though the conglomerate has been reducing its dependence on oil-refining by diversifying into retail, telecommunications and technology.

    The RIL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,955 crore rising by 46.3% in Q1 FY23, on the back of robust refining margins due to intake of cheaper Russian crude and fuel exports buoyed its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.

    It is reportedly said that Ambani is pivoting Reliance into green energy. The company will reportedly be investing $80 billion over the next 10-15 years on renewable energy and building a new complex next to its refinery. The conglomerate has committed to a Net Carbon Zero emission goal by 2035 and its New Energy proposition is key to achieving this.

    Also read: Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

    In RIL's annual report for 2021-22, Ambani said, "over the next 12 months our investments across the Green Energy value chain will gradually start going live, scaling up over the next couple of years. This new growth engine holds great promise to outshine all our existing growth engines in just 5-7 years."

    The event will be live streamed on the following platforms.

    Jiomeet

    Link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting

    RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE

    Primary Stream Link

    - rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_MAIN2022

    YouTube

    Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014

    Playback URL: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY

    Facebook

    Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

    Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/

    Twitter

    @FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)

    Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE

    @RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)

    Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vegetable prices skyrocket in parts of Pakistan; Govt may turn to India

    Vegetable prices skyrocket in parts of Pakistan; Govt may turn to India

    Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt set to table confidence motion in Delhi assembly to prove majority - adt

    Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt set to table confidence motion in Delhi assembly to prove majority

    Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

    Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

    PM Modi claims there were conspiracies to defame Gujarat, stop investment: Report AJR

    PM Modi says there were conspiracies to defame Gujarat, stop investment: Report

    Akasa Air suffers data breach; here is what the airline did next

    Akasa Air suffers data breach; here is what the airline did next

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: We wanted Hardik Pandya to score, and he did that - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: 'We wanted Pandya to score, and he did that' - Bhuvneshwar

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission - adt

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission

    Man sets building on fire then shoots people escaping from it in Texas; 4 dead AJR

    Man sets building on fire then shoots people escaping from it in Texas; 4 dead

    Vegetable prices skyrocket in parts of Pakistan; Govt may turn to India

    Vegetable prices skyrocket in parts of Pakistan; Govt may turn to India

    Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt set to table confidence motion in Delhi assembly to prove majority - adt

    Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt set to table confidence motion in Delhi assembly to prove majority

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon