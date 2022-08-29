Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: 5 key announcements made by Mukesh Ambani

    The Centre is aiming to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year. The next generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    Reliance Jio's 5G services will be rolled out in the next two months, the telecom firm said on Monday (August 29). The announcement was made by its chairman Mukesh Ambani at the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited.

    Recently, Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction, winning airwaves worth $11 billion.

    The Centre is aiming to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year. The next generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

    Here are 5 key announcements made by Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries AGM 2022:

    1. Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. It will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on 4G network.

    2. With Jio 5G, we will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India's needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets.

    3. The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.

    4. Today, Jio is creating digital connectivity, especially in fixed broadband. That is JIO 5G. With 5G, we will connect 100 million homes with unparalleled digital experiences and Smart Home solutions.

    5. For pan-India 5G network, we've committed Rs 2 lakh crore investment. Reliance Jio has prepared the world's fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities. By December 2023, we will deliver 5G to every town of India.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 3:43 PM IST
