Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tasked to 'slander' party, claims Congress on Ghulam Nabi Azad's criticism

    Three days after resigning from Congress, Azad launched a new attack, claiming that the party requires medicines that are provided by compounders rather than doctors. He also accused the Congress leadership of not having time to fix the organisation.

    Tasked to 'slander' party, claim Congress on Ghulam Nabi Azad's criticism - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    The Congress slammed Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday for his latest attack on the party's top leadership, saying he has been tasked to 'slander' the party and diminish himself further.

    Three days after resigning from the grand old party Congress, Azad launched a new attack, claiming that the party requires medicines to be treated, which compounders are providing rather than doctors. He also accused the Congress leadership of not having time to fix the organisation.

    While talking to the media at his residence, Azad, who quit the party last Friday, said that the leaders projected in the party in states are driving party members away rather than uniting them. 

    Responding to Azad, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "After such a long career, courtesy entirely of the party he's been tasked to slander, Azad diminishes himself further by giving interviews indiscriminately."

     

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "What is he so afraid of that he justifies his treachery every minute? He can be easily exposed, so why stoop to his level?"

    Azad ended his five-decade association with the party on Friday, calling it 'completely destroyed' and accusing Rahul Gandhi of 'demolishing' the party's entire consultative mechanism.

    Dealing with the fallout from a string of high-profile resignations, including those of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, the Congress attempted to deflect the latest blow by claiming that Azad's DNA had been "Modi-fied" with his resignation being linked to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Congress President election to be held on October 17, counting on October 19: All you need to know

    Also read: Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns: 5 more Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders exit party

    Also read: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon?

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vellappally Natesan criticises co-ed schools for having girls, boys sit side by side in classes

    Vellappally Natesan criticises co-ed schools for having girls, boys sit side by side in classes

    Educate sensitise, and train staff, says KT Rama Rao over IKEA's incident at Hyderabad store - adt

    Educate, sensitise, and train staff, says KT Rama Rao over IKEA's incident at Hyderabad store

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP bans animal killing, sale of meat on August 31

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP bans sale of meat on August 31, Congress says 'unnecessary controversies'

    Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 5 of family, all bodies recovered: Report AJR

    Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 5 of family, all bodies recovered: Report

    Mumbais wealthy GSB Ganesh Mandal gets insurance coverage worth Rs 316.40 crore - adt

    Mumbai's wealthy GSB Ganesh Mandal gets insurance coverage worth Rs 316.40 crore

    Recent Stories

    Vellappally Natesan criticises co-ed schools for having girls, boys sit side by side in classes

    Vellappally Natesan criticises co-ed schools for having girls, boys sit side by side in classes

    Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step RBA

    Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step

    House of the Dragon Ep 2 Review: Netizens declare Rhaenyra as 'Queen'; political motives take limelight RBA

    House of the Dragon Ep 2 Review: Netizens declare Rhaenyra as 'Queen'; political motives take limelight

    Ranveer Singh Nude photo row Actor appears before Chembur police to record statement drb

    Ranveer Singh Nude photo row: Police records actor’s statement

    Educate sensitise, and train staff, says KT Rama Rao over IKEA's incident at Hyderabad store - adt

    Educate, sensitise, and train staff, says KT Rama Rao over IKEA's incident at Hyderabad store

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon