Tasked to 'slander' party, claims Congress on Ghulam Nabi Azad's criticism

Three days after resigning from Congress, Azad launched a new attack, claiming that the party requires medicines that are provided by compounders rather than doctors. He also accused the Congress leadership of not having time to fix the organisation.

The Congress slammed Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday for his latest attack on the party's top leadership, saying he has been tasked to 'slander' the party and diminish himself further.

Three days after resigning from the grand old party Congress, Azad launched a new attack, claiming that the party requires medicines to be treated, which compounders are providing rather than doctors. He also accused the Congress leadership of not having time to fix the organisation.

While talking to the media at his residence, Azad, who quit the party last Friday, said that the leaders projected in the party in states are driving party members away rather than uniting them.

Responding to Azad, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "After such a long career, courtesy entirely of the party he's been tasked to slander, Azad diminishes himself further by giving interviews indiscriminately."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "What is he so afraid of that he justifies his treachery every minute? He can be easily exposed, so why stoop to his level?"

Azad ended his five-decade association with the party on Friday, calling it 'completely destroyed' and accusing Rahul Gandhi of 'demolishing' the party's entire consultative mechanism.

Dealing with the fallout from a string of high-profile resignations, including those of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, the Congress attempted to deflect the latest blow by claiming that Azad's DNA had been "Modi-fied" with his resignation being linked to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: Congress President election to be held on October 17, counting on October 19: All you need to know

Also read: Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns: 5 more Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders exit party

Also read: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon?