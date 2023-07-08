Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 8, 2023: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Petrol, diesel rates on July 8: Fuel retail prices, specifically for petrol and diesel, experience daily fluctuations as per the actions of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). These companies adjust the rates at 6 am every day, aligning them with the prevailing global crude oil prices.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 9:09 AM IST

    There has been a significant increase in the price of crude oil in the international market. Crude oil prices have increased by $2.06 to trade at $73.86 a barrel. At the same time, Brent crude was trading at $78.47 a barrel, up $1.95.

    The latest petrol and diesel prices have been announced across the country. However, there is no major changes in fuel prices at the national level. Fuel prices in India are determined by international crude oil prices. Fuel rates are revised every day at 6 am in India. 

    In Maharashtra, petrol has become cheaper by 57 paise and diesel by 54 paise. In West Bengal, petrol has become cheaper by 44 paise and diesel by 41 paise. In Haryana, the price of petrol and diesel has fallen by 29 paise. Petrol-diesel has also become cheaper in Rajasthan and Kerala.

    A few other states including Himachal, Karnataka, Gujarat and Goa have seen a marginal increase in fuel prices.

    Bengaluru
    Petrol: Rs 101.94    
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh
    Petrol: Rs 96.20    
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai
    Petrol: Rs 102.73
    Diesel: Rs 94.33

    Gurugram
    Petrol: Rs 96.84    
    Diesel: Rs 89.72

    Kolkata
    Petrol: Rs 106.03    
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow
    Petrol: Rs 96.47
    Diesel: Rs 89.66

    Mumbai
    Petrol: Rs 106.31  
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi
    Petrol: Rs 96.71
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida
    Petrol: Rs 96.64
    Diesel: Rs 89.82

    In India, the prices of petrol and diesel are determined by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These rates are adjusted daily based on the global price of crude oil and are continuously updated.

    Moreover, customers have the option to obtain the daily price information through SMS services. Indian Oil customers can text RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while BPCL customers can send an SMS with RSP and their city code to 9223112222. HPCL customers, on the other hand, can find out the price by texting HPPrice along with their city code to 9222201122.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 9:09 AM IST
