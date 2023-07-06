'Unacceptable': India slams Canada over Khalistani Posters threat to diplomats; check details

The Khalistani poster has sparked outrage across India by calling India's High Commissioner to Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and Consul General in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, as "killers" of the Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi onThursday (July 6) slammed the Canadian government and said that no space should be given to terrorist elements. The MEA spokesperson further said the issue of posters of diplomats being used by Khalistani elements in a threatening manner has been taken up strongly by the govt of four nations.

Addressing a press conference, the MEA spokesperson said, "In the name of freedom of expression, space to the terrorist elements should not be given and we are very serious in resolution of this issue." The MEA spokesperson further said the issue of posters of diplomats being used by Khalistani elements in a threatening manner has been taken up strongly by the govt of four nations.

"At some places, the action has been prompt, while other nations are pursuing the matter," he added. Speaking about the US administration, the MEA spokesperson said it has responded promptly and has termed the attempts to threaten our diplomats as criminal.

This comes a month after Khalistanis, marking the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, put up a tableau of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with blood on her clothes and a poster that read, "Revenge of attack on Shri Darbar Sahib".

On Wednesday, an Indian-origin MP in Canada slammed the provocative pro-Khalistani posters labelling senior Indian diplomats as "killers" and warned that the "snakes in our backyard are raising their heads and hissing."