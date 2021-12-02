  • Facebook
    Petrol, Diesel price today, December 2: Crude oil prices dip 21 per cent, yet no fuel rate cut in India

    The oil marketing companies have not cut the prices despite the cost of the price of crude oil in the international market witnessing a decline again on Wednesday. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 8:24 AM IST
    Barring national capital New Delhi, petrol and diesel prices remained the same for the 28th consecutive day across the country. The oil marketing companies have not cut the prices despite the cost of the price of crude oil in the international market witnessing a decline again on Wednesday. The price of Brent crude oil has come down below $70 per barrel. While the price of WTI (WTI Crude Oil) went below $66 per barrel. There has been a significant fall in the price of crude oil. The prices have decreased 21 per cent between November and December 1. 

    Revised petrol rate will be effective in Delhi from Thursday onwards after Arvind Kejriwal government reduced the Value Added Tax on the fuel by 30 per cent. As a result, the price of petrol has come down from Rs 8.56 per litre to Rs 95.41 per litre. Prior to this revision, the price of petrol had been Rs 103.97 per litre for a long time. The price of diesel, though, remains the same in the national capital at Rs 86.67 per litre.

    Let's take a look at how much petrol and diesel cost in your city:

    Mumbai 
    Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

    Bhopal  
    Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
    Diesel: 90.87 per litre

    Patna  
    Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre

    Kolkata  
    Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

    Guwahati
    Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

    Lucknow
    Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

    Gandhinagar
    Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram
    Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

    Chennai  
    Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

    Bengaluru  
    Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

    Noida  
    Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre

    Chandigarh  
    Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre

    Port Blair  
    Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre

