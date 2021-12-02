Petrol, Diesel price today, December 2: Crude oil prices dip 21 per cent, yet no fuel rate cut in India
The oil marketing companies have not cut the prices despite the cost of the price of crude oil in the international market witnessing a decline again on Wednesday.
Barring national capital New Delhi, petrol and diesel prices remained the same for the 28th consecutive day across the country. The oil marketing companies have not cut the prices despite the cost of the price of crude oil in the international market witnessing a decline again on Wednesday. The price of Brent crude oil has come down below $70 per barrel. While the price of WTI (WTI Crude Oil) went below $66 per barrel. There has been a significant fall in the price of crude oil. The prices have decreased 21 per cent between November and December 1.
Revised petrol rate will be effective in Delhi from Thursday onwards after Arvind Kejriwal government reduced the Value Added Tax on the fuel by 30 per cent. As a result, the price of petrol has come down from Rs 8.56 per litre to Rs 95.41 per litre. Prior to this revision, the price of petrol had been Rs 103.97 per litre for a long time. The price of diesel, though, remains the same in the national capital at Rs 86.67 per litre.
Let's take a look at how much petrol and diesel cost in your city:
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel: 90.87 per litre
Patna
Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre
Noida
Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre
Chandigarh
Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre
Port Blair
Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre
Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre
