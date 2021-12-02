Petrol, Diesel price today, December 2: Crude oil prices dip 21 per cent, yet no fuel rate cut in India

The oil marketing companies have not cut the prices despite the cost of the price of crude oil in the international market witnessing a decline again on Wednesday.

Barring national capital New Delhi, petrol and diesel prices remained the same for the 28th consecutive day across the country. The oil marketing companies have not cut the prices despite the cost of the price of crude oil in the international market witnessing a decline again on Wednesday. The price of Brent crude oil has come down below $70 per barrel. While the price of WTI (WTI Crude Oil) went below $66 per barrel. There has been a significant fall in the price of crude oil. The prices have decreased 21 per cent between November and December 1.

Revised petrol rate will be effective in Delhi from Thursday onwards after Arvind Kejriwal government reduced the Value Added Tax on the fuel by 30 per cent. As a result, the price of petrol has come down from Rs 8.56 per litre to Rs 95.41 per litre. Prior to this revision, the price of petrol had been Rs 103.97 per litre for a long time. The price of diesel, though, remains the same in the national capital at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Let's take a look at how much petrol and diesel cost in your city:

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel: 90.87 per litre

Patna

Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

Noida

Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre

Port Blair

Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre

Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre

Also Read

Delhi sees 16.8% dip in crime incidents in 2020: Govt informs Parliament, cites NCRB data

'Defeating BJP without Congress merely a dream': KC Venugopal after Mamata Banerjee’s ‘there is no UPA' remark