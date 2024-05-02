Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Want FREE Netflix? Check out Airtel's new 84 days pack and how you can claim it

    Looking for a free Netflix subscription? While Netflix is cracking down on password sharing, there is a way to get a free Netflix plan without paying extra. Bharti Airtel is currently offering its prepaid mobile users a special entertainment plan that includes a free Netflix Basic plan, unlimited 5G data, and other benefits.

    First Published May 2, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    Airtel, the only Indian telecom network offering 5G connection outside Reliance Jio, has unveiled a new prepaid package priced at Rs 1,499 that includes various incentives such as a free Netflix Basic subscription. The new entertainment prepaid plan includes 3GB of daily data (unlimited 5G data), unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day, with an 84-day validity period. As part of the bundle, subscribers will also get a free Netflix Basic membership for the same time period.

    Currently, this is the only prepaid package from Airtel that includes a complimentary Netflix membership. To summarize, the Netflix Basic plan costs Rs 199 per month and allows users to stream material in HD (720p). You can also download your favorite shows onto the device of your choice. Some additional benefits of Airtel's new plan include three months of Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes as well as access to Wynk Music.

    To get the free Netflix plan, launch the Airtel Thanks app and navigate to the 'Thanks benefits' section. This is accessed by tapping on the profile image in the upper left corner of the screen. Locate the Netflix benefits and press the 'Claim' button to activate them.

    Reliance Jio also has two prepaid options that feature free Netflix. Similar to Airtel, the Rs 1,499 Reliance Jio plan includes a complimentary Netflix Basic membership and 3GB of bandwidth per day for 84 days. If you want a lower-cost plan, the Rs 1,099 plan with Netflix mobile membership is also a good option.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 3:26 PM IST
