Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Incredibly exciting market': Apple CEO Tim Cook says ‘very pleased’ about strong double-digit growth in India

    Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about the company's performance in India during the earnings call in which it was announced that the iPhone maker set revenue records in India in the quarter ended March 2024. 

    Incredibly exciting market Apple CEO Tim Cook says very pleased about strong double digit growth in India gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke about the company’s performance in India during the earnings call in which it was announced that the iPhone maker set revenue records in India in the quarter ended March 2024.  This comes as Apple's overall revenue fell 4% due to a 10% drop in iPhone sales from the same time last year.

    Tim Cook stated, "We did grow strong by double digits, which we were extremely delighted about. It set a new March quarter revenue record for us. As you know, and as I've stated previously, I regard it as a really interesting market, and it's a significant emphasis for us."

    Apple's chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, stated, "We were particularly pleased with our strong momentum in emerging markets, as we set first-half revenue records in several countries and regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Turkey."

    "We are pleased since these are markets with low market share, vast and expanding populations, and our products are making significant headway in those markets. "The level of excitement for the brand is extremely high," Luca Maestri stated.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook remains enthusiastic about the company's AI efforts. During an investor call following the latest quarterly reports, Cook stated that Apple is making "significant investments" in AI. "We continue to feel very bullish about our opportunity in generative AI," Cook told investors on the call.

    He also stated that Apple saw "generative AI as a very key opportunity across our products." Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC, will take place on June 10, with the focus on the AI-powered breakthroughs that Apple will reveal.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google writes to US government, wants it to update immigration policies for AI and cybersecurity talent

    Google writes to US government, wants it to update immigration policies for AI and cybersecurity talent

    Want FREE Netflix? Check out Airtel's new 84 days pack and how you can claim it gcw

    Want FREE Netflix? Check out Airtel's new 84 days pack and how you can claim it

    Landmark milestone: GST collections hit record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 snt

    Landmark milestone: GST collections hit record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024

    Karnataka High Court dismisses SFIO probe against Vijay Mallya, Captain Gopinath in 2007 Kingfisher-Deccan merger

    Karnataka HC dismisses SFIO probe against Vijay Mallya, Captain Gopinath in 2007 Kingfisher-Deccan merger

    19 kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 19 from May 1; Know how much how it costs in your city gcw

    19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 19 from May 1; Know how much how it costs in your city

    Recent Stories

    Who is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam star Jayaram's son-in-law RBA

    Who is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam star Jayaram's son-in-law

    Heatwave Update: Look at the top ten hottest places in India

    Heatwave Update: Look at the top ten hottest places in India

    Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi anr

    Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi

    Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri vkp

    Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri

    Sabari REVIEW Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's psychological thriller worth watching? RBA

    Sabari REVIEW: Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's psychological thriller worth watching? READ this

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon