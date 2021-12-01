'Defeating BJP without Congress merely a dream': KC Venugopal after Mamata Banerjee’s ‘there is no UPA’ remark

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Congress, stating there is no longer a United Progressive Alliance (UPA), KC Venugopal reacted and said fighting the BJP without the grand old party is a mere dream.

Reacting to the statement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that everybody knows the reality of Indian politics and thinking that without Congress, anybody can defeat BJP is merely a dream.

Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the Congress, stating that after such humiliation, no self-respecting political party would have persisted in an alliance but anticipate the Congress to continue in the MVA shamefully.

Mamata, who is vying for a national position, has remarked that an alternative concrete road should be charted because no one is battling fascism. Pawar believes that a solid alternative to leadership is also essential. When asked to clarify his remarks about a "strong alternative" during his meeting with the TMC chief, Pawar stated, "Whether it is the Congress or any other party, if they are against the BJP and decide to come together, they are welcome." Pawar went on to say that Mamata's objective is that in today's environment, like-minded groups must join together at the national level and establish collective leadership to combat the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee is in Maharashtra, where she has had ongoing talks with opposition party leaders. The TMC supremo met with NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. She met Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.