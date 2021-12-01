  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Defeating BJP without Congress merely a dream': KC Venugopal after Mamata Banerjee’s ‘there is no UPA’ remark

    After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Congress, stating there is no longer a United Progressive Alliance (UPA), KC Venugopal reacted and said fighting the BJP without the grand old party is a mere dream.

    Congress KC Venugopal reacts after mamata banerjee there is no upa remark gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 8:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    During a joint news conference with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee hinted at establishing a third front against the NDA and took a veiled swipe at Congress and "What's UPA? There is no longer a UPA." After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Congress, stating there is no longer a United Progressive Alliance (UPA), KC Venugopal reacted and said fighting the BJP without the grand old party is a mere dream.

    Reacting to the statement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that everybody knows the reality of Indian politics and thinking that without Congress, anybody can defeat BJP is merely a dream.

    Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the Congress, stating that after such humiliation, no self-respecting political party would have persisted in an alliance but anticipate the Congress to continue in the MVA shamefully.

     

    Also Read | Mamata Banerjee calls for united Opposition, says easy to defeat BJP if all regional parties come together

    Mamata, who is vying for a national position, has remarked that an alternative concrete road should be charted because no one is battling fascism. Pawar believes that a solid alternative to leadership is also essential. When asked to clarify his remarks about a "strong alternative" during his meeting with the TMC chief, Pawar stated, "Whether it is the Congress or any other party, if they are against the BJP and decide to come together, they are welcome." Pawar went on to say that Mamata's objective is that in today's environment, like-minded groups must join together at the national level and establish collective leadership to combat the BJP.

    Mamata Banerjee is in Maharashtra, where she has had ongoing talks with opposition party leaders. The TMC supremo met with NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. She met Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 8:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab elections 2022 Akali Dal Manjinder Sirsa joins BJP ahead of polls gcw

    Punjab Elections 2022: In big blow, Akali Dal's Manjinder Sirsa joins BJP ahead of polls

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Singh tweet photo is SP RLD alliance sealed gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Singh tweet photo; is SP-RLD alliance sealed?

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022 BJP begins Har Ghar BJP campaign gcw

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022: BJP begins door-to-door 'Har Ghar BJP, Ghar Ghar BJP' campaign

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Arvind Kejriwal promises pilgrimage scheme travel to Ayodhya Ajmer Sharif Kartapur gcw

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises pilgrimage scheme, says 'free travel for Hindus, Muslims'

    Mamata Banerjee to reach Delhi ahead of Winter Session likely to meet PM Modi gcw

    Mamata Banerjee to reach Delhi today ahead of Winter Session; likely to meet PM Modi, discuss various issues

    Recent Stories

    Centre issues gazette notification to withdraw 3 farm laws Farm Laws Repeal Act 2021 gcw

    Centre issues gazette notification to withdraw 3 farm laws, may be called 'Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021'

    Gajraj Rao not happy with Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage? Here's what we know SCJ

    Gajraj Rao not happy with Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage? Here's what we know

    Punjab elections 2022 Akali Dal Manjinder Sirsa joins BJP ahead of polls gcw

    Punjab Elections 2022: In big blow, Akali Dal's Manjinder Sirsa joins BJP ahead of polls

    Delhi sees 16 per cent dip in incidents of crime in 2020 Govt informs Parliament cites NCRB data gcw

    Delhi sees 16.8% dip in crime incidents in 2020: Govt informs Parliament, cites NCRB data

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez friend Salman Khan help in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case? Her kissing pic goes viral RCB

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez friend Salman Khan help in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case? Her kissing pic goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)

    Video Icon