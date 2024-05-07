Kerala SSLC Result 2024: KITE launches new app 'Saphalam 2024' to check results; Read

The students can download the app from the Google Play Store and access the app without login credentials. The Kerala Board will release the SSLC result 2024 on May 8.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education has launched a mobile app 'Saphalam 2024' for checking SSLC, Higher Secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary Education results. Apart from individual results, complete analysis including school, education district, and revenue district level result reviews, subject-wise reviews, various reports, etc. will be available on the portal and mobile app.

The students can download the app from the Google Play Store and access the app without login credentials. The Kerala Board will release the SSLC result 2024 on May 8. The Higher Secondary Exam results are set to be announced on May 9, with both the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results being declared at 3 pm.

Additionally, the SSLC results will also be released on the same day. Notably, the SSLC results will be announced 11 days earlier than the previous year. More than 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala SSLC this year. 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 are from aided schools and 28,188 are from unaided schools.



