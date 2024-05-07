Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: KITE launches new app 'Saphalam 2024' to check results; Read

    The students can download the app from the Google Play Store and access the app without login credentials. The Kerala Board will release the SSLC result 2024 on May 8.

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: KITE launches new app 'Saphalam 2024' to check results; Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 7, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education has launched a mobile app 'Saphalam 2024' for checking SSLC, Higher Secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary Education results. Apart from individual results, complete analysis including school, education district, and revenue district level result reviews, subject-wise reviews, various reports, etc. will be available on the portal and mobile app.

    The students can download the app from the Google Play Store and access the app without login credentials. The Kerala Board will release the SSLC result 2024 on May 8. The Higher Secondary Exam results are set to be announced on May 9, with both the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results being declared at 3 pm. 

    Additionally, the SSLC results will also be released on the same day. Notably, the SSLC results will be announced 11 days earlier than the previous year. More than 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala SSLC this year. 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 are from aided schools and 28,188 are from unaided schools.
     

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 2 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 2 districts of the state today

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after killing wife, daughter in Kollam; son in critical condition anr

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after killing wife, daughter in Kollam; son in critical condition

    Kerala: Students get scholarships through 'Fees-Free Municipal' initiative by Malappuram Corp rkn

    Kerala: Students get scholarships through 'Fees-Free Municipal' initiative by Malappuram Corp

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported anr

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Stories

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh backs Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to lift coveted trophy osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh backs Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to lift coveted trophy

    Jolly LLB 3: Complained failed against Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi for disrespecting judiciary RKK

    Jolly LLB 3: Complained failed against Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi for disrespecting judiciary

    Travelling to Ooty and Kodaikanal? Get your e-passes now; Here's How anr

    Travelling to Ooty and Kodaikanal? Get your e-passes now; Here's How

    Delhi excise policy case: No interim order on bail for Arvind Kejriwal, matter likely to be taken up again on Thursday or next week gcw

    BREAKING | Supreme Court reserves order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail in Excise Policy case

    Football Jordyn Huitema SEXY photos: Net worth, boyfriend, age, stats, salary and more of the Canadian footballer osf

    Jordyn Huitema SEXY photos: Net worth, boyfriend, age, stats, salary and more of the Canadian footballer

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon