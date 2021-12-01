  • Facebook
    Delhi sees 16.8% dip in crime incidents in 2020: Govt informs Parliament, cites NCRB data

    In a written response to a Rajya Sabha question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) gathers crime statistics provided to it by states and union territories, which is then published as "Crime in India."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 5:51 PM IST
    According to the NCRB, crime incidences in Delhi fell 16.8 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019. The government told Parliament on Wednesday. In a written response to a Rajya Sabha question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) gathers crime statistics provided to it by states and union territories, which is then published as "Crime in India." He stated that the released reports would be available till 2020.

    According to official estimates, there is a 16.8 per cent decrease in overall IPC offences reported in the NCT of Delhi in 2020 compared to 2019. He stated that the Delhi Police had taken various tangible steps to reduce crime, including dynamic identification of crime-prone locations and deploying police resources, like pickets, foot patrols, PCR vans, and emergency response vehicles, to increase visibility. According to the ministry, the efforts also include the identification, monitoring, and arrest of active offenders, integrated patrols by local police, PCR personnel, traffic cops, and community policing programmes.

    Meanwhile, according to the National Crime Records Bureau's most recent data, West Bengal had the most significant increase in crime against minors in the previous three years. According to the NCRB's Crime in India 2020 report, Madhya Pradesh leads the way with 17,008 incidences of crime against minors, followed by Uttar Pradesh (15,271 cases) and Maharashtra (14,371 cases). West Bengal came in fourth place with 10,248 cases. According to the research, just nine of the 36 states and union territories have seen an increase in crime against minors. West Bengal saw the greatest increase in such offences as defined by the Indian Penal Code and Special and Local Laws.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 5:51 PM IST
