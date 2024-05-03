Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google writes to US government, wants it to update immigration policies for AI and cybersecurity talent

    Google has called on the US government to update immigration policies, particularly focusing on the Schedule A list, to attract and retain top artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity talent from abroad. The company highlighted concerns about the outdated Schedule A list, which has not been updated since 2005, and emphasized the need to include AI and cybersecurity-related fields

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

    Google has urged the United States government to update its immigration policies, particularly focusing on the Schedule A list, to better attract and retain top artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity talent from abroad. In a letter addressed to the Department of Labour, the tech giant highlighted concerns that the current policies could lead to a loss of critical talent in these sectors.

    The specific focus of Google's letter was the Schedule A list, which identifies occupations with insufficient American workers. Notably, the list has not been updated since 2005, and Google emphasized the need to broaden it to include AI and cybersecurity-related fields. 

    The company called for more frequent updates to the list to align with changing labour needs in the technology sector. Google underscored the increasing demand for AI talent within its operations, projecting a significant rise in the need for AI Engineer roles, including Software Engineer, Research Engineer, and Research Scientist positions, in the coming years.

    The tech giant emphasized that addressing the talent shortage is crucial for advancing AI technologies, stating that "AI advancements offer incredible promise, but the lack of skilled professionals threatens to hinder their full potential."

    Google also raised concerns about the lengthy process of obtaining permanent labour certification (PERM) and proposed a more efficient system to attract and retain top talent. The company suggested utilizing multiple data sources, including public feedback, to ensure that the Schedule A list remains current and transparent.

    Karan Bhatia, head of government affairs and public policy at Google, highlighted the global shortage of AI talent and emphasized the need for the US to adapt its immigration policies accordingly. He expressed concerns that the US could miss out on highly sought-after talent due to current immigration restrictions.

    The push for immigration reform within the tech industry reflects intense competition for AI talent, with companies like Meta reportedly making significant efforts to recruit AI researchers. The demand for AI specialists has driven up wages, with some companies reportedly offering salaries as high as $10 million to attract top talent.

