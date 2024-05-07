Lifestyle

Beagle to Bulldog-7 dumbest dog breeds

Bulldogs

Bulldogs can be obstinate and only learn a few instructions, so owners should use caution while teaching them. 

Basset Hound

Independent and laid-back Basset Hounds may be less eager to follow directions. They instinctively track scents but may need more patience and consistency in training.

Chow Chows

Chow Chows are independent and disdainful, making training difficult. They are territorial and may attack outsiders if not socialised.

Pug

Pugs are friendly but may be obstinate, making training difficult. They are recognised for their unusual look & may need novel training approaches to keep them interested.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

They are affectionate and gentle dogs but may be less eager to please during training. They are known for their friendly disposition but may require patience & consistent training.

Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus are affectionate and outgoing but may have a stubborn streak that makes training challenging. 

Beagle

Beagles are friendly and curious dogs but can be easily distracted by scents, which may make them less focused during training sessions. 

