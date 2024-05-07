Beagle to Bulldog-7 dumbest dog breeds

Lifestyle
Bulldogs can be obstinate and only learn a few instructions, so owners should use caution while teaching them.
Independent and laid-back Basset Hounds may be less eager to follow directions. They instinctively track scents but may need more patience and consistency in training.
Chow Chows are independent and disdainful, making training difficult. They are territorial and may attack outsiders if not socialised.
Pugs are friendly but may be obstinate, making training difficult. They are recognised for their unusual look & may need novel training approaches to keep them interested.
They are affectionate and gentle dogs but may be less eager to please during training. They are known for their friendly disposition but may require patience & consistent training.
Shih Tzus are affectionate and outgoing but may have a stubborn streak that makes training challenging.
Beagles are friendly and curious dogs but can be easily distracted by scents, which may make them less focused during training sessions.