Petrol, diesel price on April 22: Know the latest rates in your city

According to a fuel retailer price notice, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel costs Rs 96.67 per litre. Petrol and diesel rates per litre in Mumbai are Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 110.85 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 100.94. Petrol costs Rs 115.12 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 99.83 per litre.

On April 22, petrol and diesel prices stayed unchanged for the 16th consecutive day. Since the conclusion of a four-and-a-half-month gap in rate revision on March 22, petrol and diesel prices have risen by Rs 10 per litre through 14 modifications. On April 6, fuel prices were raised by 80 paise per litre.

In the midst of public outrage over high gasoline prices, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated on April 14 that the Union government has been urging states who have not decreased VAT on petrol and diesel to do so in order to provide relief to consumers.

From November 3, 2021 to March 22, 2022, fuel prices were frozen as a result of the central government's excise duty decrease of Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel, as well as several states decreasing state taxes.

Oil marketing organisations (OMCs) alter the price of gasoline and diesel on a daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the global market over the preceding 15 days and foreign currency rates. Any modifications in fuel and diesel prices take effect every day at 6 a.m.

