Amitabh Bachchan shares how his father's advice shaped his early struggles, Read on

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on his early struggles and reveals how his father’s advice shaped his journey to success, emphasizing the value of hard-earned money.

It is quite remarkable how Amitabh Bachchan rose from modest beginnings to become a megastar. Throughout a five-decade career, the actor has won over millions of hearts with his performances, diligence, and commitment. Aspiring performers and artists are still inspired by his experience.



In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of his struggles in the early years. He spoke to a contestant, Paritosh Gupta, who expressed his desire to own a house with the prize money, reminding Big B of his financial hardships during his early career.

Amitabh revealed that when he was in Kolkata, he earned only Rs 300-400, which was insufficient for basic living expenses. Struggling to make ends meet, the Sholay star turned to the racecourse in hopes of earning more. However, this move led to a significant turning point in his life when his father intervened.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt memory of receiving a letter from his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, advising him not to seek easy money. The letter’s message was clear: only money earned through hard work and sweat is truly worthwhile. Big B took his father's advice seriously.



Latest Videos