DA hike for West Bengal employees: CM Mamata Banerjee FINALLY breaks silence

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is finally set to intervene! New updates on DA for government employees in West Bengal. When will they receive the good news? Find out.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Central government employees received a 3% DA (Dearness Allowance) hike during the festive season. Employees under the 7th Pay Commission currently receive a 53% DA. Central government employees under the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions also received a DA increase.

However, West Bengal government employees haven't received any good news yet. Several state governments followed suit after the central government's DA hike.

Many state government employees received the good news of an allowance increase, but West Bengal isn't on that list. The West Bengal government hasn't announced a DA hike yet. Speculation is rife about when the announcement might be made.

Last December, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a DA increase for state government employees, effective from January of this year.

Based on that trend, many speculate that the CM might deliver 'good news' before the year's end, bringing smiles to countless state government employees.

West Bengal government employees currently receive a 14% DA under the 6th Pay Commission. After January, amidst the Lok Sabha elections, the state government increased DA in April.

Many are hoping for 'good news' from the CM in December, and speculation continues. However, the state government hasn't made any official announcement yet.

A long-standing dispute over DA exists between the West Bengal government and some state government employees, reaching the Supreme Court.

A hearing on the 5th Pay Commission's pending DA case is scheduled in the Supreme Court in early 2025. The state government filed a Special Leave Petition in November 2022.

The case has been ongoing since then, with a hearing expected early next year. West Bengal's government employees are awaiting positive news from there as well.

