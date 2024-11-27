Real Madrid's Mbappe paradox: Has Perez's Galactico gamble put team's chemistry and legacy at risk?

Real Madrid's current struggles highlight the tension between Florentino Perez's ambition, Kylian Mbappe's arrival, and the team's lost cohesion.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

In the storied halls of Real Madrid, where ambition meets tradition, Florentino Perez has always been more than a president. He is the architect of dreams, the custodian of grandeur, and sometimes, the protagonist in a tale of hubris. On a stage of his own making, Perez addressed the club’s general assembly this past Sunday with the confidence of a man who has bent the game to his will. Yet, while his words echoed with declarations of power and vision, the murmurs of discontent from the pitch tell a different story.

Madrid, the ultimate canvas for footballing excellence, suddenly seems less like a masterpiece and more like an unfinished sketch. This season, under the weight of an unexpected addition, the team has faltered in its fluidity, its once-honed chemistry appearing frayed. At the center of this shift is Kylian Mbappe—one of the world’s most brilliant talents, yet a star whose arrival has upset the delicate balance painstakingly built over years.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Galactico Revisited

To understand Madrid's current predicament, one must turn back the clock to the summer of 2003, when Perez first wielded his transformative power to usher in the Galactico era. The marquee signing of David Beckham epitomized a philosophy where star power outweighed tactical coherence. Beckham's arrival came at the expense of Claude Makelele, the defensive midfielder who formed the team's spine. The result was a team so top-heavy with talent that it collapsed under its own weight, going trophyless for four long years.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe’s signing, though decades removed from Beckham’s, carries a similar air of miscalculation. The French forward arrived on a wage befitting his stature but without an obvious place in Carlo Ancelotti’s meticulously constructed system. In a team already featuring the dynamic Vinícius Junior and the emergent Jude Bellingham, Mbappe's integration has demanded compromises that have dulled the sharp edge of Madrid’s attack.

Also read: Champions League round up: Arsenal dominate Sporting, Man City stumble, Barcelona win, Bayern beat PSG & more

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

A Team in Flux

Mbappe’s brilliance is undeniable, but his presence has forced Madrid to reimagine themselves in ways that feel more regressive than revolutionary. The Frenchman has been slotted into a central role he neither prefers nor excels in, with Vinícius pushed wider to accommodate him and Bellingham moved out of his free-roaming position where he had been the team’s focal point.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

The result is a team less cohesive, its identity muddled. Watching Madrid now, there are flashes of individual genius but little of the collective dynamism that once defined them. Mbappe’s goal against Leganes on Sunday was emblematic—a moment of inspiration from Vinícius, who surged through defenders before unselfishly setting up the Frenchman for a tap-in. The move, though spectacular, felt incidental to the former PSG star's presence.

Madrid, for all its talent, feels anchored to one man’s runs and rhythms. It is a paradox: they have added one of the world’s best players but appear to have lost their way.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Weight of Ego

 

This shift extends beyond the pitch. Perez’s acquisition of Mbappe is not just a footballing decision—it is a statement, a reclamation of Madrid’s place atop the footballing pyramid. For a president whose vision has always been intertwined with his ego, the allure of landing a player of Mbappe’s caliber was irresistible.

But the cost of this vision is becoming apparent. The careful planning of recent years, spearheaded by transfer guru Juni Calafat, has given way to an approach that prioritizes marquee names over strategic fit. The likes of Arda Guler and Endrick, once viewed as cornerstones of Madrid’s future, now face uncertain paths, their development overshadowed by the gravitational pull of Mbappe.

Even the dressing room, while harmonious for now, is not immune to potential fissures. The balance of egos in a team brimming with stars is delicate, and the shifting roles could yet create tensions.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

A New Era of Uncertainty?

 

Off the pitch, Perez’s ambitions extend into uncharted territory. At the general assembly, he hinted at altering Madrid’s member-owned structure—a move that could redefine one of football’s most iconic institutions. It is a bold gamble, one that aligns with his consolidation of power but risks alienating the very fans who embody the club’s ethos.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s performances in the Champions League—a competition that has long been their stage for glory—have been unconvincing. Wednesday’s clash with Liverpool looms large, a test of whether this team can rediscover its rhythm and resolve.

article_image8

Image Credit: Getty Images

For now, Real Madrid stand at a crossroads. The grandeur Perez has restored is unmistakable, but so too are the cracks beneath the surface. Mbappe’s signing, a triumph of ambition, has exposed the tensions between individual brilliance and collective success.

As the Bernabeu faithful watch their team navigate this uncertain chapter, one question remains: in his pursuit of the extraordinary, has Perez lost sight of what truly matters?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

63 not out forever Emotional tributes mark Phil Hughes' 10th death anniversary, Sean Abbott gets teary-eyed snt

'63 not out forever': Emotional tributes mark Phil Hughes' 10th death anniversary, Sean Abbott gets teary-eyed

Dr Adille Sumariwalla to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at India Sports Awards 2024; check details AJR

Dr Adille Sumariwalla to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at India Sports Awards 2024; check details

Bangladesh's IPL 2025 snub: Bangladeshis cry foul, claim BCCI instructed teams not to buy players (WATCH) vkp

Bangladesh's IPL 2025 snub: Bangladeshis cry foul, claim BCCI instructed teams not to buy players (WATCH)

football Cristiano Ronaldo to Fenerbahce? Jose Mourinho rubbishes rumours as 'total b***s***' (WATCH) snt

Cristiano Ronaldo to Fenerbahce? Jose Mourinho rubbishes rumours as 'total b***s***' (WATCH)

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Priyansh Arya, the explosive batter bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Priyansh Arya, the explosive batter bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore?

Recent Stories

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos ATG

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos | PICTURES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

'Will have you raided by ED': Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team purchase bid (WATCH) shk

'Will have you raided by ED: Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team buy bid |WATCH

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala anr

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies AJR

'Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon