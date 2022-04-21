India's high growth rate positive for world: IMF

The growth of the world has been forecasted at 3.6 per cent in 2022, the lowest than earlier 2021, at 6.1 per cent.

The latest World Economic Outlook projected a high growth rate for India, additionally, that it's not only healthy for the country but also positive for the world, according to Kristalina Georgieva, MD of the International Monetary Fund,

Previously this week, the IMF forecasted a growth of 8.2 per cent for India in 2022, compared to China with 4.4 per cent, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

India's economy is one of the fastest-growing in the globe. Despite the minor downgrade, growth is expected for this year to be 8.2 per cent. It is healthy for India and positive for the world, where growth is slowing, causing significant issues, stated Georgieva while talking o reporters on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank's annual spring meeting here on Wednesday. On Monday, she met the Indian Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman. She added India already plays a vital global role.

While responding to the question, she replied that exporting vaccines while in a pandemic has delivered a world public good.

She stated that India is also committed to leading in renewable energy through the International Solar Alliance, another area where the world requires more determination and progress.

Also, it's a country on the frontline of digital currencies, notably, the central bank digital currency. And how it handles risk reduction from crypto assets for the Indian people and businesses, stated Georgieva.

Noting that India will be the G20 Chair next year, Georgieva stated that she is looking forward to working with the country on many critical global cooperation issues, including the 16th General Review of Quotas, which should be completed by the end of next year.



