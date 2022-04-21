Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    The growth of the world has been forecasted at 3.6 per cent in 2022, the lowest than earlier 2021, at 6.1 per cent. 

    Indias high growth rate positive for world: IMF
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

    The latest World Economic Outlook projected a high growth rate for India, additionally, that it's not only healthy for the country but also positive for the world, according to Kristalina Georgieva, MD of the International Monetary Fund,

    Previously this week, the IMF forecasted a growth of 8.2 per cent for India in 2022, compared to China with 4.4 per cent, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world. 

    The growth of the world has been forecasted at 3.6 per cent in 2022, lowest than earlier 2021, at 6.1 per cent. 

    India's economy is one of the fastest-growing in the globe. Despite the minor downgrade, growth is expected for this year to be 8.2 per cent. It is healthy for India and positive for the world, where growth is slowing, causing significant issues, stated Georgieva while talking o reporters on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank's annual spring meeting here on Wednesday. On Monday, she met the Indian Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman. She added India already plays a vital global role. 

    While responding to the question, she replied that exporting vaccines while in a pandemic has delivered a world public good. 

    She stated that India is also committed to leading in renewable energy through the International Solar Alliance, another area where the world requires more determination and progress.

    Also, it's a country on the frontline of digital currencies, notably, the central bank digital currency. And how it handles risk reduction from crypto assets for the Indian people and businesses, stated Georgieva.

    Noting that India will be the G20 Chair next year, Georgieva stated that she is looking forward to working with the country on many critical global cooperation issues, including the 16th General Review of Quotas, which should be completed by the end of next year.
     

    Also Read: Ukraine war: Russian economy to contract by 8.5% for 2022: IMF

    Also Read: Explained: Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    Also Read: IMF projection 2022-23: What worked in India's favour

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Expained Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    Explained: Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    IMF projection 2022-23: What worked in India's favour

    IMF projection 2022-23: What worked in India's favour

    Google to set up first product development centre in Africa s Nairobi gcw

    Google to set up first product development centre in Africa's Nairobi

    Ukraine war: Russian economy to contract by 8.5% for 2022: IMF - adt

    Ukraine war: Russian economy to contract by 8.5% for 2022: IMF

    RBI issues new guidelines for bank lockers that you need to know gcw

    RBI issues new guidelines for bank lockers that you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas - adt

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas

    Crazy Wimbledon ban on Russian Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers snt

    'Crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu newly born son name revealed drb

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s newly born son’s name revealed

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Is Amitabh Bachchan granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi drb

    Is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating ‘Gully Boy’ Siddhant Chaturvedi?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon