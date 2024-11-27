Go electric! Top 4 affordable EV options for cleaner air amid Delhi pollution crisis

Delhi pollution solution: Discover the top 4 affordable electric vehicles to reduce emissions and keep the environment clean. Go green with budget-friendly EVs and drive towards a healthier future.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

Delhi's pollution levels continue to be a cause for concern, impacting health and the environment. As a responsible citizen, switching to an electric vehicle (EV) is a step towards reducing emissions and combating air pollution. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to go green. Here are the top four affordable EVs you can buy today that offer excellent features, impressive mileage, and contribute to a cleaner, greener Delhi.
 

article_image2

1. MG Comet EV

In the Indian market, the MG Comet EV is the most reasonably priced electric passenger car. With the launch of the Battery as a Service (BaaS) program, the Comet EV's starting price is Rs 4.99 lakh, plus Rs 2.5/km for battery renting. Because of this, it is even less expensive than a lot of cars with internal combustion engines.

The MG Comet EV offers its passengers a considerable amount of interior room because it is built on an all-electric chassis. The Comet EV would be ideal for city driving due to its tiny size and extremely tight turning radius. The Comet EV has an ARAI-certified range of 230 kilometers and a 17.3 kWh battery.

article_image3

2. Tata Tiago EV

Available in four configurations, the Tata Tiago EV has a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh ex-showroom and has two battery pack options: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. A claimed range of 250 km is provided by the smaller battery pack and 315 km by the bigger battery pack. The inside has a high-end Harman sound system and a 7-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
 

article_image4

3. Tata Punch EV

Although it may appear to be an electric Punch, the Tata Punch EV is much more than that. It maintains the SUV-like posture of its ICE counterpart despite being built on a specialized electric basis. Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered Plus are the five available versions. The Punch EV has a range of 265 and 365 kilometers and is powered by two 25 and 35 kWh batteries. The ex-showroom pricing of the Tata Punch EV is now ₹9.99 lakh.

article_image5

4. Citroen eC3

The distinctive, daring design of the standard Citroen C3 is still present in the eC3. The eC3 has an ARAI-certified range of up to 320 km and is powered by a 29.2 kWh battery. The battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in just 57 minutes thanks to fast charging capabilities. It has a wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto infotainment system with a 10.2-inch touchscreen. The ex-showroom starting price is now Rs 11.61 lakh.

