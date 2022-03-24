Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fuel saving Vs Gender bias: Here's what Jet Airways CEO picked

    A Twitter user's curious suggestion on saving aviation fuel elicited a response from Sanjiv Kapoor, the new CEO of Jet Airways recently. 

    Fuel saving Vs Gender bias: Here's what Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor picked
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 9:42 AM IST

    Tagging airline operators, a Twitter user suggested that they would fly a lesser load if they operated with an all-women cabin crew rather than having a male crew. Doing so, the user suggested, airlines could save 100 kg on cabin crew. Taking forward his theory, the user suggested that if airlines manage to save Rs 1000 per flight doing this and if they operated 100 flights per day, they could save Rs 3.65 crore per year.

    Responding to the logic, Kapoor initially joined the logic and joked about the savings being much more if the airlines decided to charge male passengers more or carry only female passengers. 

    However, he was quick to add that the logic was not quite right. That's because Kapoor saw it as a form of gender discrimination that was illegal in most places.

    For now, IndiGo is one of the few airlines to operate an all-women cabin crew. In fact, 43 per cent of its workforce is comprised of women.

    Also Read: Delhi Police on viral video: Have not told hotels not to give rooms to Kashmiris

    Also Read: Rape is rape: Karnataka HC on marital rape, allows charges against husband on woman’s complaint

    Also Read: Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

