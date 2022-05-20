Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix streaming unreleased titles to subscribers for their feedback: Report

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 20, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

    Netflix is reaching out to a restricted group of users to solicit input on material that has yet to be posted on the site. The corporation has recently been in risk due to a historic loss in subscribers. Following that, the business dismissed 150 workers and contractors.

    Now, the streaming service wants a few select users to give their feedback on programming before it is made public. Netflix, according to Variety, is now reaching out to a restricted group of customers to get input on material that has yet to be launched on the site. According to the corporation, the subscriber-feedback panels are now only operational in the United States.

    "We're developing a community of members at Netflix to watch and offer comment on forthcoming movies and shows, and we'd want to know whether you're interested in joining. It's a simple but crucial step in producing top-class entertainment for you and Netflix subscribers all around the world," according to an email acquired by Variety from Netflix.

    Users who are chosen to participate in this test will have six months to watch a variety of forthcoming films and programmes. Once these viewers have done watching the video, they must complete a survey that will provide Netflix with information about their preferences.

    Netflix might make required modifications after obtaining input before distributing the content on its platform. In addition, testers will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement to keep knowledge about forthcoming films and series private.

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
