    Netflix rolls out 'Two Thumbs Up' feature to make recommendations better

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    The "Two Thumbs Up" feature will signify "I loved it." This new feature, along with the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down capabilities, is now accessible on the Web, TV, iOS, and Android mobile devices. According to Netflix, the function is now available to all customers.

    For its global audience, Netflix has introduced a new feature called 'Two Thumbs Up.' This feature is intended to enhance the platform's suggestion section. As a consequence of this capability, Netflix will be able to fine-tune consumer suggestions. On the platform, there are now two alternatives for enjoying and hating (kind of) a title. A thumbs up icon indicates "Like it," whereas a thumbs down icon indicates "Not for Me."

    "Our existing Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good method for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in exchange, you receive a profile that's more matched to your taste," stated Netflix in a statement.

    It further said, "We have realised that these feelings may be more nuanced than a simple like or dislike. We can construct a profile with recommendations that better suit your interests if you give us another way to identify when you're truly into something."
     

    Netflix Price

    In 2017, Netflix ditched its five-star rating system in favour of a simplified 'Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down' system. The streaming behemoth is presently exploring new features and tools to assist consumers in finding content to watch.

    Netflix also intends to expand its gaming area for the uninitiated. The video streaming platform's third gaming company, Boss Fight Entertainment, was recently bought. This is the company's second acquisition of a gaming firm since March 2022. Night School, the creator of Oxenfree, and Next Games have already joined Netflix.

