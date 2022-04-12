Netflix rolls out 'Two Thumbs Up' feature to make recommendations better

The "Two Thumbs Up" feature will signify "I loved it." This new feature, along with the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down capabilities, is now accessible on the Web, TV, iOS, and Android mobile devices. According to Netflix, the function is now available to all customers.

For its global audience, Netflix has introduced a new feature called 'Two Thumbs Up.' This feature is intended to enhance the platform's suggestion section. As a consequence of this capability, Netflix will be able to fine-tune consumer suggestions. On the platform, there are now two alternatives for enjoying and hating (kind of) a title. A thumbs up icon indicates "Like it," whereas a thumbs down icon indicates "Not for Me." Also Read | April 2022 releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5; here's list of upcoming shows and movies

The "Two Thumbs Up" feature will signify "I loved it." This new feature, along with the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down capabilities, is now accessible on the Web, TV, iOS, and Android mobile devices. According to Netflix, the function is now available to all customers. "Our existing Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good method for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in exchange, you receive a profile that's more matched to your taste," stated Netflix in a statement. It further said, "We have realised that these feelings may be more nuanced than a simple like or dislike. We can construct a profile with recommendations that better suit your interests if you give us another way to identify when you're truly into something."



